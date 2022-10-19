AP News Summary at 5:18 p.m. EDT

Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns. Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks: stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization. The martial law order belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal. The reality is that a military administration has replaced civilian leaders in the southern city of Kherson and a mass evacuation from the city is underway as a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinds on.

Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections. It's been spurred by races involving candidates who echo former President Donald Trump's false claims about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing many of these candidates to take top election posts in critical swing states. Democratic candidates and outside groups are outraising Republicans and warn that if any of their GOP foes win it will spark a crisis for democracy. The increased partisan stakes over these election posts highlight America's unusual system of entrusting election management to officials who run in the very elections they are supposed to administer.

Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign. Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial acquittals — the latest on Tuesday — and a former FBI attorney sentenced to probation. That has fallen far short of Trump supporters’ expectations that Durham would reveal a “deep state” plot behind the U.S. government’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The outcome has raised questions about whether or when Attorney General Merrick Garland might move to rein in Durham’s work or hasten its completion.

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She's a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.

Iranian rock climber who competed without hijab returns home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab. Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part. However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw as an inspiration for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin Thompson. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

UK PM Truss vows to stay, but on the brink as minister quits

LONDON (AP) — The government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss is teetering on the verge of collapse, just hours after she vowed to keep governing. Truss told lawmakers she was “a fighter and not a quitter” in a defiant statement in the House of Commons, Soon after, a senior member of the government left her post with a fusillade of criticism at Truss, and a House of Commons vote descended into acrimony and accusations of bullying, Home Secretary Suella Braverman quit with an attack on Truss, saying politicians must accept "responsibility for their mistakes.” Later, a Commons vote on fracking was marred by chaotic scenes and allegations that party officials had tried to strong-arm lawmakers.

In a #MeToo moment, Hollywood figures face season of trials

NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement is having another moment in the spotlight, with a slate of high-profile sexual assault trials playing out in courtrooms from coast to coast. Five years after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein triggered a wave of sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood and beyond, he and actor Danny Masterson of “That ’70s Show” fame are fighting criminal rape charges at trials down the hall from each other in Los Angeles. In New York, civil trials in sexual assault lawsuits against two Oscar winners — actor Kevin Spacey and screenwriter-director Paul Haggis — are underway in adjacent courthouses. All of the men deny the allegations.

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims.. A report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study uses ancient DNA to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties. Researchers pulled DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in Siberian caves. By comparing the DNA, scientists found a father-daughter duo and some possible cousins among the Neanderthals. Their genes suggest these early humans lived in tightknit communities, and that females traveled to move in with their mates. It's part of a growing field of research looking for genetic clues in the past. Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia and died out around 40,000 years ago.