AP News Summary at 5:19 p.m. EDT

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon deliver four more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, under a new $625 million package of aid expected to be announced Tuesday. That's according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the package ahead of the announcement. The decision marks the first time the U.S. has sent more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine since late July, and it will bring the total number delivered so far to 20. The systems have become a key tool in Ukraine’s ability to strike bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops, enabling Ukrainian forces to make inroads in Russia-controlled regions.

Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo has won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine for his discoveries on human evolution. Paabo spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and our closest extinct relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA — often referred to as the code of life — have scientists been able to fully understand the links between species. This included the time when modern humans and Neanderthals diverged as a species, and that mixing between them took place at later dates. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements.

Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

Planned Parenthood officials have announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic, a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement Monday comes 100 days after the Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortions, allowing states to ban the procedure. Illinois didn’t institute an abortion ban, but neighboring Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee did, along with several other states in the South and Midwest. As a result, abortion procedures have increased dramatically at Planned Parenthood's clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of American elections while China is interested in influencing policy perspectives in favor of Beijing. That concern aligns with unclassified intelligence advisory obtained by The Associated Press that says China is probably seeking to influence select races to “hinder candidates perceived to be particularly adversarial to Beijing.” Intelligence officials have privately warned state and local officials that Beijing sees a lower risk in meddling in the midterms versus a presidential election.

Left and right battle for future of Brazil in runoff vote

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro has outperformed expectations with his reelection bid, proving that the right-wing wave he rode to the presidency remains a force in Brazil. That gives him and opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva three weeks to pursue votes ahead of a winner-take-all runoff. Da Silva came just 1.6 percentage points from outright victory and is likely to reach out to moderates to push him over the top. Political analysts say Bolsonaro now will seek to to win endorsements from politicians seeking advantageous alliances. The election will determine whether a leftist returns to Brazil's helm or whether Bolsonaro can advance his far-right agenda for another term.

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday. And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia's coast and coast flooding was possible from the North Carolina Outer Banks to Long Island on Monday. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

Abuse in women's pro soccer league was systemic, report says

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players. U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates and a law firm after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade. But it was clear the problems were widespread. Five of the 10 head coaches in the league last season either were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct.

Wall Street soars to best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6%

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to its best day since July as falling bond yields eased some of the pressure that’s battered markets. The S&P 500 rose 2.6% Monday, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession. Treasury yields fell after a report on U.S. manufacturing came in weaker than expected. That could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates to beat down the high inflation damaging households’ finances, but analysts still see plenty more turbulence ahead.