AP News Summary at 5:20 a.m. EST

Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who’d been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later. He was one of at least two customers who police and city officials credit with stopping the gunman and limiting the bloodshed in Saturday night’s shooting at Club Q. The violence pierced the cozy confines of an entertainment venue that has long been a cherished safe spot for the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning city. The club called it a “hate attack” but investigators are still determining a motive.

Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lack of electricity turned Anastasia Pyrozhenko’s apartment into a deathtrap. Without electricity, there’s no water and no way to cook food, and the woman and her husband won’t even have time to run to the shelter from their 21st floor in the event of missile strikes, because the elevator isn’t working. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the stone age,” 25-year-old Pyrozhenko said. The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities has deteriorated drastically after the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.

Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island; at least 46 dead

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least 46 people, damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital’s streets for safety. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in West Java province at a depth of 6 miles. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says it killed at least 46 people and injured about 700 others, many of whom were hit by collapsed buildings. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities. The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.

European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” The decision was made after threats from FIFA a few hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days.

Disney taps ex-CEO Bob Iger to return, set strategy

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has tapped its former CEO Bob Iger to return to head the company for two years, firing his successor Bob Chapek, who took the post in 2020. The move late Sunday stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Iger “has the deep respect of Disney's top leadership team" and is admired by the company's employees “worldwide." Disney board chair Susan Arnold thanked Chapek for his leadership during the pandemic but said the company's board believed Iger was “uniquely situated” to guide it during “increasingly complex" times. Iger, 71, led Disney for 15 years as it absorbed Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses, then launched Disney+ streaming service.

GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are engaged in a round of finger-pointing as both parties sift through the results of Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. But the recriminations obscure a much deeper dilemma for the party. Many of their nominees failed to raise the money needed to mount competitive campaigns. That forced party leaders, particularly in the Senate, to triage resources to races where they thought they had the best chance at winning. The lackluster fundraising allowed Democrats to get their message out to voters early and unchallenged, while GOP contenders lacked the resources to do the same.

Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross says that Afghans will struggle for their lives as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule and faces plummeting humanitarian conditions. Red Cross operations director Martin Schuepp says an already dire economic situation in Afghanistan is set to become worse as the Taliban face international isolation and sanctions. Speaking with. He told The Associated Press late Sunday, that the Red Cross has stepped in with “stop-gap measures” like paying the salaries of 10,500 medical staff every month. The Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty as foreign aid stopped almost overnight.

EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The establishment of a fund to help poor nations getting hit hard by extreme weather events was one of the most significant decisions to come out of U.N. climate talks the last 30 years. It affirmed that poor countries, with limited resources, are being most impacted by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms, and that industrialized nations that have done the most to contribute to climate change have a responsibility to help. While government leaders, environmentalists and activists celebrated plans for such a fund, there are many outstanding questions, ranging from how it will work to long-term repercussions. Here is a look at the development of the idea of “loss and damage,” the term it’s given in climate negotiations, and what we know about the fund.

China's Guangzhou locks down millions in 'zero-COVID' fight

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has locked down its largest district as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China’s attempt to bring a more targeted approach to its zero-COVID policies while facing multiple outbreaks. China is the only major country in the world still trying to curb virus transmissions through strict lockdown measures and mass testing. In Beijing, the capital reported two more COVID-19-related deaths. On Sunday, the city reported China's first COVID-19 death in over six months.

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”