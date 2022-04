AP News Summary at 5:21 a.m. EDT

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east. Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO member nations on Thursday to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv’s northern suburbs. Ukrainian authories are gathering evidence of alleged Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from Bucha and other towns north of the capital. Elsewhere, the mayor of the southern port city of Mariupol said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed there.

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has suspended the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and ruled that the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia. The decision Thursday comes despite warnings from human rights groups that turning the case over to the kingdom would lead to a cover up of the killing, which has cast suspicion on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It also comes as Turkey, which is in an economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and other countries in its region. A human rights advocate called the decision “scandalous,” arguing that justice for Khashoggi would not be delivered by Saudi courts.

EXPLAINER: Can war massacres sway China's support for Russia

BEIJING (AP) — China has called reports of civilian killings in Ukraine disturbing and urged further investigations, even while declining to blame Russia. That's prompted questions about the resiliency of Beijing's support for Moscow, but speculation that it is weakening appears to be misplaced. Beijing early on committed itself to the position that Russia was provoked into attacking its neighbor by the actions of the U.S. and NATO. It has entrenched that stance view through its public pronouncements, pro-Russian reporting in state media and even instructions to students about the correctly view the conflict. At the same time, China shows no signs of undermining economic sanctions against Russia despite its strong opposition.

Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand has sent thousands of people fleeing escalating violence by Myanmar’s military back home despite the risk to their lives, and despite international refugee laws that forbid the return of people to countries where their lives may be in danger. That's according to interviews with refugees, aid groups and Thai authorities themselves. The refugees are now living in limbo, forced to ricochet between both sides of the river dividing the two countries as the fighting in their home villages rages and briefly recedes. Myanmar’s military has killed more than 1,700 people and arrested more than 13,000 since it took over the country's government last year. Thailand insists Myanmar’s refugees return to their embattled homeland voluntarily.

Seeing Bucha atrocities is turning point for media, viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran journalists who have covered wars and terrorism — who have seen violence and death up close before — said this week's horrific images from Bucha, Ukraine stood out as particularly disturbing. They said sharing graphic photos and videos helps deepen the public's understanding of what is going on, making it personal in a way that drone footage of burned-out buildings or distant explosions never can. Television anchors have warned, even apologized, to viewers about what they would show them. But experts say it is important to bear witness. Several countries imposed additional sanctions on Russia this week, citing the brutality in Bucha as compelling them to do more.

COVID spending bill stalls in Senate as GOP, Dems stalemate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing the government’s COVID-19 defenses has stalled in the Senate. It seems all but certainly sidetracked in that chamber for weeks, victim of a campaign-season fight over the incendiary issue of immigration. There was abundant finger-pointing Wednesday but no signs that the two parties were near resolving their stalemate over a bipartisan pandemic bill that President Joe Biden and top Democrats wanted Congress to approve this week. And with Senate Democrats' top goal this week being the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the COVID-19 bill seemed sure to slip at least until Congress returns after a two-week recess.

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

REEDVILLE, Virginia (AP) — While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease. To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide. Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals' immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

For Tiger, a walk unlike any other awaits at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket. The 46-year-old Woods is competing for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021. The rolling hills at Augusta National provide a challenge. The elevation changes are unlike any golfers see regularly on the PGA Tour. Woods says he feels he can be competitive despite not playing competitively for 18 months and that a lot of it will depend on how his leg holds up.

Ukrainian refugees find route to US goes through Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the quickest route to settling in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. A loose volunteer coalition is guiding refugees from the airport in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to hotels, churches and shelters, where they wait for U.S officials to admit them. The Biden administration has said it would take up to 100,000 Ukrainians but the Mexico is the only route producing significant numbers. Appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe are scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time.

