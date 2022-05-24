AP News Summary at 5:42 p.m. EDT

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle. . It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement. It was a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. An adviser to Mariupol's mayor said Tuesday that the bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donbas, where Russian troops went on the offensive in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities. Intense fighting raged on in Lyman, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump hopes to avoid embarrassment in the Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decide the fate of his hand-picked candidate to lead one of the nation’s chief political battlegrounds. In all, five states are voting: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota. But no state has been more consumed by Trump and his unrelenting lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia. Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire for pushing back against his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. On the eve of the primary, Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat.

US to end Russia's ability to pay international investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will close the last avenue for Russia to pay back its billions in debt to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable. The Treasury Department said in a notification Tuesday that it does not plan to renew the license to allow Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks. That window closes at midnight Wednesday. Without a legal avenue to pay its debtholders, Russia will certainly default on its bonds this summer.

Indiana lawmakers enact trans sports ban with veto override

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana have voted to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports and join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws. State senators voted 32-15 Tuesday favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb following the same action in a 67-28 vote by the House earlier in the day. Holcomb said the bill didn’t provide for “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March. The American Civil Liberties Union intends to file a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation” in hopes of blocking it from taking effect on July 1. Supporters maintain the ban is needed to protect the integrity of girls sports.

US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis. They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market. And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula. Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile was fired toward the North Korea's eastern coast. The officials gave no further details about the launch. It is the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea this year as the country claims progress in its fight against a COVID-19 outbreak.

Celestine Chaney, Buffalo supermarket victim, mourned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Family and friends of Celestine Chaney are remembering her as resilient and caring as they say their final good-byes. Mourners filled the Elim Christian Fellowship sanctuary in Buffalo Tuesday for Chaney's funeral. The 65-year-old Buffalo resident was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. The 18-year-old alleged gunman has been charged with murder and is being held without bail. More funerals are scheduled throughout the week.

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse. The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower

NEW YORK (AP) — A slump in several big companies weighed down the stock market Tuesday, leaving most major indexes lower. The S&P 500 index fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, lost 2.3%. Big gains for McDonald's and UnitedHealth helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%. A stark profit warning from Snapchat's parent company spooked investors into dumping the stocks of major social media companies. Snap sank 43.1%, while Facebook's parent company lost 7.6%. Retailers and banks also fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell sharply, to 2.76%.

