AP News Summary at 5:46 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have called in airstrikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol to try to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with two top American officials in Kyiv on Sunday, the 60th day since Russia invaded its neighbor. Zelenskyy says he expects U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to offer meaningful help and “not just presents or some kind of cakes." The White House has declined to comment on the visit. The meeting was set to take place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniels. Meanwhile, Ukraine prepared for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24.

10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s guard says 10 of the 26 people aboard a tour boat that sank in the frigid waters of a northern national park have been confirmed dead. The search for the others is still ongoing a day after the boat sent a distress call saying it was sinking. The coast guard says the bodies of the 10 victims included seven men and three women. There were two crew and 24 passengers, including two children, on the tour boat when it ran into troubles on Saturday afternoon near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula. The location is known as a difficult place to maneuver boats because of its rocky coastline. The Transport Ministry has launched an investigation into the boat’s operator, which had two accidents last year.

French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff. Yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday’s runoff would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. It is also expected to have far-reaching repercussions for Europe's future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine. France's April 10th first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader will largely depend on what supporters of those losing candidates do on Sunday. Polls have already opened in overseas French territories.

EXPLAINER: How France's old-school voting system works

PARIS (AP) — French voters in the presidential election are using an old-school voting system that has defied calls for more flexibility or modernization. They use paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes, which are then counted by hand, one by one. No absentee voting is allowed, and no early voting either. A tiny handful of towns use machines but their use is being phased out because of security concerns. France’s 48.8 million voters are choosing Sunday between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history who was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88. His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. A staunch conservative on economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court. He retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

Slovenians vote in tight race between populists, liberals

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians are casting ballots in a parliamentary election that is expected to be a tight race between Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s ruling right-wing populists and liberals in the politically divided European Union nation. About 1.7 million voters are choosing from an array of parties running for seats in the 90-member legislature. Jansa’s conservative Slovenian Democratic Party and the liberal-green Freedom Movement have led polls before Sunday's vote. But surveys have suggested that there will be no clear winner in the election and that a coalition government will have to be formed after the vote that is made up of at least three or four parties.

Overdoses, not COVID-19, drive spike in LA homeless deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new report shows that nearly 2,000 homeless people died in Los Angeles County during the first year of the pandemic, an increase of 56% from the previous year, driven mainly by drug overdoses. The findings released Friday in a report from the county’s Department of Public Health showed that despite initial fears, the virus itself was not the main culprit in deaths among California’s largest-in-the-nation unhoused population. But it did cut people off from mental health and substance abuse treatment after services were drastically reduced to prevent the spread of the virus. The Department of Public Health reported 715 fatal overdoses among homeless people in the pandemic's first year.

Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to 109-103 win, 3-0 lead over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a 109-103 victory. Again making things difficult on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their suffocating defense, the Celtics put themselves in position to sweep their way into the second round with a victory Monday night in Brooklyn. A loud “Let’s Go Celtics! Let’s Go Celtics!” chant broke out in the final minutes from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center. There wasn’t much for the Nets fans to cheer about as Brooklyn faces a team that just won’t let them get anything going.

In election misinformation fight, '2020 changed everything'

WASHINGTON (AP) — As voters get ready for hundreds of elections of local and national importance this year, officials and voting rights advocates are bracing for a repeat of the misinformation that overwhelmed the 2020 presidential election. This year, the voting advocacy group Common Cause hopes to rely on thousands of volunteers to identify misinformation floating around online and push for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take down the most egregious falsehoods. One official in Ohio says that “2020 changed everything” and that fighting election misinformation “has got to be a part of our job now.”

