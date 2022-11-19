AP News Summary at 5:27 p.m. EST

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A massive storm has dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The storm has caused at least three deaths and forced an NFL game to be moved. In western New York, tractor-trailers detouring onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 have created gridlock. The lake-effect storm had produced more than 6 feet of snow in some areas by Saturday morning. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city bearing the brunt. The front had begun to move northward from Buffalo by Saturday, but forecasts called for more snow as Monday approached.

Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A last minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. “We are extremely on overtime. There were some good spirits earlier today. I think more people are more frustrated about the lack of progress,” Norwegian climate change minister Espen Barth Eide told The Associated Press. He said it came down to getting tougher on fossil fuel emissions and retaining the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times as was agreed in last year’s climate summit in Glasgow.

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.

New special counsel has long career confronting corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor named as special counsel to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump has a long career confronting public corruption and war crimes. Jack Smith was named in 2010 to lead the Justice Department's public integrity section after it was involved in a botched case. Colleagues who have worked with Smith describe him as hard-charging, fast-working and passionate, a prosecutor who operates free of political persuasion and who is relentless about his cases. The investigations Smith is overseeing carry obvious political implications because they concern a former president and current White House hopeful.

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding re-election victory, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday is playing the role of dutiful Republican soldier campaigning for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad coalition will be in determining whether Walker can unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff. The fact it occurs only now underscores the challenges that Walker, a celebrity athlete turned politician, has had appealing to many independents and moderate Republicans amid an intense focus on his rocky past.

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a vehicle towing a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed, killing a girl participating in the event. A Raleigh Police Department news release says the driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was charged with reckless driving and other offenses. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash. Nobody else at the parade was injured in the collision.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, got married on the White House lawn on Saturday. They are now members of the small club of people who have tied the knot at one of America's most famous addresses. It was the 19th wedding in the 200-plus-year history of the White House. It's also the first with a president's granddaughter as the bride and the first on the lawn. The newlyweds, who were dressed by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, posed for photos afterward on the balcony, with the bride’s long veil flowing over the railing. A dessert-and-dancing reception was set for the evening.

No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU remained undefeated with a 29-28 win at Baylor. The Horned Frogs scored nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River. Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run to get the 11-0 Frogs within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt. After kicking deep, TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out, and it got the ball back with 1:34 left at its 31. Nine plays later, Kell made the game-ending kick.