AP News Summary at 5:28 a.m. EDT

Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry is promising to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged military “diversions on the Russian territory.” The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came Friday after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in a border region of Russia. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia. However, they claimed their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank while being towed to port after suffering heavy damage. The circumstances remain in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board the ship but not any attack.

Ukraine's port of Mariupol holds out against all odds

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast. The Ukrainians’ fight against all odds has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 152 Palestinians hurt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem, have wounded at least 152 Palestinians. Israeli authorities said they had tried to work with Muslim leaders to preserve calm and allow prayers to proceed during the holy month of Ramadan. But they say Palestinians had stockpiled stones and other objects and threw rocks at them after dawn prayers, igniting the clashes. The deployment of Israeli police at the site is seen as a provocation by Palestinians. The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks.

Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Peter Lyoya brought his family from Congo to the U.S. in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears they came here to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Video shows a brief foot chase and struggle over the officer’s Taser before the white officer shoots Patrick Lyoya as the Black man is face down on the ground. Peter Lyoya talked with The Associated Press in his Lansing apartment on Thursday, a day after police released videos of the traffic stop. Peter brought his six children to the U.S. to get away from prolonged civil unrest.

Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with Tuesday’s shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. The attack complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that the city of nearly 9 million is safe. It also occurred amid a broader, multi-year debate about policing and crime, and how the city should respond.

War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country. The bulk of the investigative work – and probably the largest number of prosecutions – will likely be done by Ukraine . Venediktova has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects. For this formidable prosecutor, the work is personal. “I protect the public interest of Ukrainian citizens. And now I see that I can’t protect these dead kids,” she says. “And for me it’s pain.”

In France's election, a meaty issue unites Jews and Muslims

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is alarming both Muslims and Jews in France with a pledge to regulate the ritual slaughter of animals if she is elected. She frames her measure as an effort to end animal suffering. She wants animals to be stunned first. But Jews and Muslims, who for religious reasons eat meat from animals that aren't stunned before slaughter, say they feel targeted. Some Jews say that such a law might force them to leave France. A Muslim shopper says her family would revert to illegally slaughtering animals in their bathroom. Critics say Le Pen's plan is a discriminatory ploy to win votes, and hypocritical because she is not opposed to hunting or bullfighting.

N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is marking a key state anniversary with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un. However, there was no word on an expected military parade Friday to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States. The 110th birth anniversary of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, comes after North Korea conducted a spate of weapons tests in recent months, including its first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017. Experts say North Korea aims to expand its weapons arsenal and ramp up pressure on the United States amid long-stalled nuclear diplomacy.

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

Jacky's quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona woman who lost a leg to a rare cancer is closing in on what would be a new world record — at least 102 marathons in 102 days. Jacky Hunt-Broersma began her unusual quest in mid-January, covering the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance every day. The South Africa native runs on a special carbon-fiber blade, completing most of her marathons on a loop near her home or indoors on a treadmill. She'll be running the Boston Marathon on April 18, which will be No. 92 in her streak. Hunt-Broersma says she hopes others realize they're stronger than they think.

