AP News Summary at 5:28 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for personal testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee's vice-chair, said, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player." Earlier in Thursday's hearing, the last before next month's congressional elections, the panel presented video of interviews with former Trump aides, including several testifying that he had said he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden.

Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. The decision ends a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos, and heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members. Many family members shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes as the jury's decision was read. Some parents sobbed as they left court. A judge will formally sentence Cruz on Nov. 1.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment Thursday in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened early Friday but gave no further details. It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets. There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas. North Korea’s military also issued a statement accusing South Korea of carrying out artillery fire for about 10 hours near the border Thursday.

Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies have committed to providing advanced air defense systems to protect against Russia’s missile intensifying missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky said Thursday such systems would “protect our sky from the terror of Russia” and help end the war. Responding to Zelenskyy’s pleas, Britain announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine. The U.K. is also providing hundreds of aerial drones. Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with Iran-made kamikaze drones and fired missiles at civilian targets Thursday as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on dozens of interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.

Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting growing pressure to resign after a recording surfaced of them joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague made racist remarks. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon didn't issue any statements Thursday, the day after Nury Martinez stepped down. Martinez made remarks about Jews, Armenians and a colleague’s Black son. Fellow Democrats — including President Joe Biden — have called on the three council members to resign. And California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he will investigate LA’s redistricting process, which could lead to a civil case or even criminal charges.

Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The primary source for allegations in a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told the FBI that he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact. That's according to testimony from an FBI agent who took the witness stand Thursday at the trial of think-tank analyst Igor Danchenko. The Russian-born Danchenko is accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he provided to British spy Christopher Steele. The “Steele dossier” contained numerous allegations about connections between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix will unveil next month the first version of its video streaming service with ads. The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S. That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads. The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries. Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won't be able to download shows while offline.