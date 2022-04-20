AP News Summary at 5:39 p.m. EDT

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that represents the last known Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside warned in a video plea for help: “We may have only a few days or hours left.” With the holdouts coming under punishing new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the ruined port city has failed because of the continued fighting.

Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the world’s leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage. But according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star, several dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company’s powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers. The problems date back to the founding of Los Angeles-based Break The Floor Productions; as the company has grown into an industry powerhouse, its leaders perpetuated a culture of sex and silence, according to interviews with dozens of former and current staff and students.

As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Streaming service Netflix is dealing with a sharp drop in subscribers by considering changes to its service that it has long resisted. Netflix suffered its first loss of subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down 35% Wednesday. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and is considering a low-cost subscription supported by advertising, changes that could affect loyal customers in unpredictable ways. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.

Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her. He also insisted on cross-examination that her allegations devastated his career. Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp on Wednesday said those accusations were false and that he has never hit a woman. He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard is expected to testify later in the Virginia trial.

Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday. When the number reached 4 million on March 30, the exodus exceeded the worst-case predictions of the Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. The receiving countries are providing various forms of support, but they are also calling for international help as they face the unprecedented challenge, especially now as Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The mayor of Warsaw says Poland's capital is at capacity and can't house more refugees.

Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state. The Republican-controlled chamber approved the bill Wednesday, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. And Democrats have warned that the move could cause local homeowners to get hit with big tax bills. The Florida House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Thursday.

Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay halting the state from carrying out its first-ever firing squad execution. Wednesday's court order temporarily halts a scheduled April 29 execution of inmate Richard Moore. The state's highest court says a more detailed order will follow. Moore’s attorneys had asked justices to block the execution plan so they could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether his crime rises to the level of a death penalty offense. The state court on Wednesday also issued an execution order for Brad Sigmon, who was convicted in 2002 for the double murder of his ex-girlfriend’s parents in Greenville County.

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to multiple hospital patient deaths was acquitted Wednesday of 14 counts of murder. Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering the drugs for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients. Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

Rio's Carnival parade is back, as street bands ache to party

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Starting Wednesday night, Rio de Janeiro samba schools’ elaborate floats and feather-festooned dancers will parade between packed bleachers. As for the more than 500 street parties that usually run wild through the city, however, City Hall refused to grant them authorization, claiming it lacked sufficient time to prepare. That dissonance has sparked debate over whether City Hall is stifling Carnival’s essence, and if denizens should seize the streets as their own. Some organizers couldn’t care less what is allowed; they will turn out anyway — part party, part protest. They insist celebrating Carnival isn’t contingent on authorities’ consent.

