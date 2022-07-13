AP News Summary at 5:31 a.m. EDT

Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Biden lands in Israel on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day stop before heading to Saudi Arabia. Iran’s quickly evolving nuclear program is high on the agenda. Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal brokered by Barack Obama and abandoned by Donald Trump a key priority as he entered office. But indirect talks for the U.S. to reenter the deal have stalled as Iran has made rapid gains developing its nuclear program.

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters angry over a devastating economic crisis. But crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minster Wednesday. They stormed his office and demanded he also go. The air force said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard one of its planes bound for the Maldives. That brought little relief to the island nation gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. It is now also beset by political chaos. The speaker of the Parliament said Rajapaksa appointed his prime minister as acting president in his absence.

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months. They are meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries and contributing to higher prices. Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives also plan to participate in Wednesday's discussion focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country’s ports.

US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations have tentatively agreed to back a cap on the price of Russian oil, the main pillar of the Kremlin’s financial revenue. Participants in the price cap plan would agree to purchase the oil at a lower than market price. The idea is to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to a halt while possibly lowering energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the price cap proposal. In Japan on Tuesday, U.S. and Japanese officials agreed to explore the feasibility of price caps.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. A government report Wednesday is expected to show that consumer prices soared 8.8% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data provide FactSet. That would be an increase from 8.6% in May and the biggest yearly rise since December 1981. Inflation at that level would make it highly likely the Federal Reserve will implement another large interest rate increase at its next meeting in two weeks. Higher rates are intended to cool consumer and business spending and slow the economy and inflation.

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election is heating up. Prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. For witnesses who live outside Georgia, the process of getting a subpoena is more involved than for in-state witnesses. Prosecutors have to ask the judge overseeing the special grand jury to certify that the witness is necessary. Then they have to get a judge in the state where the witness lives to issue a subpoena.

Biden to ping through Israel's iconic spots on Mideast tour

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dash through Israel and the occupied West Bank this week is expected to cut across some of the region’s most iconic places. Both luxurious and grueling, Biden’s visit starts with a VIP arrival at Israel’s main commercial airport and pings through Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. Most of his travels are focused on business. But in between his meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, he will visit a host of well-known sites while staying at a historic Jerusalem hotel.

Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.