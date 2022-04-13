AP News Summary at 5:31 p.m. EDT

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.

Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

EXPLAINER: Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Ukrainians amounts to “genocide." And Biden accuses President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.” Declaring any targeted campaign aimed at wiping out a group as genocide is not just a strong word - it could carry obligations to act. That’s because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, and signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations. The convention was the work of campaigners including a Polish Jew who’d seen his family murdered by Adolf Hitler and Hitler's accomplices.

Ukraine's detention of oligarch close to Putin angers Moscow

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The detention of fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been met with enthusiasm in Kyiv and irritation in Moscow. Analysts say he will become a valuable pawn in the Russia-Ukraine talks to end the devastating war that the Kremlin has unleashed on its neighbor. Medvedchuk was detained Tuesday in a special operation carried out by the country’s state security service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that Russia could win Medvedchuk’s freedom by trading him for Ukrainians now held captive by the Russians. The oligarch's detention has sparked a heated exchange between officials in Moscow and Kyiv.

Chemical weapons use from Syrian war stokes Ukraine's fears

BEIRUT (AP) — Legal and moral taboos were shattered with the use of chemical weapons during Syria's civil war. Hundreds were killed in poison gas attacks widely blamed on President Bashar Assad’s forces under the protection of his chief ally, Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Several years later, concerns are growing that such weapons could be used in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been waging a devastating war. As the conflict drags on, Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have warned that Putin could deploy chemical agents. Analysts say that the Syria civil war set a horrific precedent for the use of such weapons.

Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days. The two-term Republican governor said Wednesday he would not repeal his new policy at all bridges until there are more assurances of security. Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he said was an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon, Mexico. But the most dramatic backups of commercial trucks along Texas’ 1,200-mile border have occurred at other bridges that do not share a border with Nuevo Leon.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018. The guilty plea came nearly three years after the the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Gooding pleaded guilty to one of three allegations that he violated different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. He told the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without consent at the LAVO New York nightclub.

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”

Heal Thyself: Most who tear Achilles tendon can skip surgery

LONDON (AP) — New research suggests that surgery may not be needed for most Achilles tendon tears. Doctors have long been divided over whether it’s better to fix a torn Achilles tendon with surgery or just treat it with a brace and physical therapy. In the biggest-ever study investigating which treatment is best, scientists in Norway tracked 526 patients who had standard surgery, minimally invasive surgery, or no surgery. They reported Wednesday that they found only slight differences in how everyone had recovered about a year later, although there was a slightly higher chance of a re-injury in those who didn't have surgery.

