AP News Summary at 5:56 p.m. EDT

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school leaders have pulled its embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting. The decision Friday follows a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former Texas state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May attack that killed 19 children and two teachers. School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom chose to retire. A total of 400 officers responded to the shooting, including five school district police officers. The city’s police, county sheriff’s deputies, state police and U.S. Border Patrol agents were among others who responded.

Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God'

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The ReAwaken America Tour led by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party. The retired three-star Army general warned the tour's audience in Batavia, New York, in August that they were in the midst of a “spiritual war” and a “political war” and urged people to get involved. In the ReAwaken vision of America, Christianity should be at the center of American life and institutions, an idea that upends the constitutional ideal of a pluralist democracy. But it’s a message that is taking hold.

What Friday's jobs report means for Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight against inflation. With the Fed more likely to keep raising borrowing costs rapidly, the risk of recession will also rise. Employers did pull back slightly on hiring last month, and average wage gains slowed. But economists say neither is falling fast enough for the Fed to slow its inflation-fighting efforts.

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country. Flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the gun and knife attack were children.

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election has filed paperwork seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies. They include former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that’s been seated to aid her investigation. They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called to testify in the investigation.

Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies in liberated zones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is concentrating attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed. The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said Friday that Russian forces fired more missiles at the regional capital and also used used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones there for the first time. The death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14. In other Moscow-annexed areas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported it had repelled Ukrainian advances near the city of Lyman and retaken three villages elsewhere in the eastern Donetsk region. In newly liberated parts of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities raised the total of bodies to 530 residents and said 200 graves and a mass grave had been found in the Donetsk region.

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the judges wanted to honor "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence.” The announcement represents a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. The award follows a tradition of highlighting groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.

Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Construction worker Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida’s Gulf Coast. One of Ian's first publicly identified victims in Florida, the 35-year-old man’s body was found this week by rescue crews near his home in Zolfo Springs in central Florida. That's according to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said. Markgraff was known as “CJ” to many of his friends. But to his sister April Rudolph, he was just Craig and “the best big brother ever.” She says that, “ If you ever needed anything, he was right there. He was the protector of the family.”

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand Rapids vacuum shop where Adam Fox was living. Fox was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war. Joe Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were members of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen. They're charged with providing material support to Fox and others, though they’re not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.