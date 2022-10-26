AP News Summary at 5:44 a.m. EDT

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his army mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room": the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.

Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore

NEW YORK (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck New York's Rockaway Peninsula, there was hope rebuilding efforts would give a long-awaited boost to neglected communities on the 11-mile strip. Ten years later, the predominantly Black Edgemere neighborhood hasn't seen the redevelopment residents want. Edgemere’s story plays out across the U.S. after disasters. Recovery money often comes last to, and has the weakest impact in, communities of color. Edgemere residents see new housing, businesses and places to gather in neighborhoods around them. They don't like the city's plan to add high-rise and affordable housing, and would prefer amenities like groceries and green spaces. The city is proceeding with its “Resilient Edgemere” plan and continuing beach replenishment, boardwalk improvements and more.

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia's war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other.

Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts across the country are receiving grants totaling about $1 billion to purchase 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are set to announce the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health.

LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the opening of the case on Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press. Under California law, all parties must consent to the recording of a private conversation or phone call. Otherwise, the person who made the recording could face criminal and civil penalties.

French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

PARIS (AP) — Author Hélène Devynck is among dozens of women who have spoken out recently to accuse France’s most famous TV presenter of rape, sexual abuse or harassment that occurred between 1981 and 2018. Her book, “Impunity,” investigates accusations against Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. It also denounces France’s historically lax attitude toward sexual abuse allegations and questions why the #MeToo movement in the country has had such limited impact. Poivre d’Arvor hosted France’s most popular news program for more than two decades and remains a revered personality. He denies sexual wrongdoing and insists any sex with his accusers was consensual. French media report that over 20 women have filed legal complaints.

UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament for the first time as leader. Sunak has appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the previous governments as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. Sunak’s office says the lineup aims to ensure “that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of government.” But during the regular House of Commons session known as Prime Minister’s Questions, opposition politicians are likely to focus Wednesday on the baggage the new ministers carry from the governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is also vying to be the second ever Black Republican woman in the House. She epitomizes a push by national Republicans to encourage congressional runs by women, people of color and military veterans. The GOP says it has broken party records for diversity in its House incumbents and candidates in next month's election. Democrats say their slate of incumbents and candidates is far more diverse. They also criticize some prominent House Republicans for advancing racist political themes.

Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election

UMM AL FAHM, Israel (AP) — The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country’s noisy politics. Yet in the upcoming general election, they could hold the key to breaking an entrenched political deadlock. Israelis vote Tuesday for the fifth time in less than four years. The country remains as divided as ever over former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption. Polls show those numbers haven’t budged. What could tip the scales is the vote of the one-fifth of Israelis who are of Palestinian descent. High turnout could swing the elections in favor of Netanyahu’s opponents, while a drop could pave the way for Netanyahu’s return.