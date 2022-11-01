AP News Summary at 5:35 p.m. EDT

Israeli election: Exit polls point to Netanyahu win

JERUSALEM (AP) — Exit polls in Israel indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist religious government after 3 1/2 years of political gridlock. That was the indication Tuesday from exit polls. It was Israel's fifth national election since 2019. The vote was once again a referendum on Netanyahu and his fitness to serve while fighting corruption charges. The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party. Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in the 1990s and has promised a hard line against the Palestinians.

Bolsonaro declines to concede Brazil defeat in first address

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election he lost to leftist Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since the official results were announced two days ago. Bolsonaro’s address didn’t mention election results, but he said he will continue to follow the rules of the nation’s constitution. Afterward, however, his chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, told reporters that Bolsonaro has authorized him to begin the transition process.

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts

The majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots. The laborious and error-prone process has gained favor among Republicans who have been inundated with unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines. But an Associated Press survey of major-party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states found broad skepticism about hand counting. Of 23 Republicans who responded to the survey, 13 clearly said they opposed implementing a statewide hand count of ballots. However, GOP secretary of state candidates in two politically pivotal states — Arizona and New Mexico — want to shift to hand counting.

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge has ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the brief hearing Tuesday in Superior Court in San Francisco. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories. Prosecutors allege that he wanted to kidnap Speaker Pelosi and break her kneecaps as a warning to other Democratic lawmakers. The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world days before the midterm elections.

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order Tuesday gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered have concluded their first day of confronting him in court. They variously wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their chance to address him directly before he is formally sentenced to life in prison. Some of the families and 17 also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 decried that the jury did not sentence Cruz to death. The 24-year-old Cruz stared back at them from behind a COVID-19 face mask and showed no emotion.

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific. An armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to hundreds of Chinese squid-fishing boats off Ecuador seeking to make an inspection for signs of illegal fishing. But three of the boats sped away and another turned aggressively toward the U.S. cutter, forcing it to take evasive action. Nobody was hurt in the confrontation reported for the first time by The Associated Press, but it represented a breach of international maritime protocol that has inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it. The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.