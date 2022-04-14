AP News Summary at 5:36 a.m. EDT

Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces say they hit and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. That could deal a major setback to Moscow’s forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital. Russia said Thursday the entire crew of the Moskva was forced to evacuate after a fire overnight. The warship would typically have 500 sailors on board. Russia also reported the ship was badly damaged. It did not acknowledge any attack though. Such an attack would deal a major blow to Russian prestige seven weeks into a war that is already widely seen as a historic blunder.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."

Video: Michigan cop on Black man's back, fatally shot him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Key footage came from a passenger in the car. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. The new police chief in Grand Rapids says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency. State police are investigating the shooting. Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” City Manager Mark Washington says he's bracing for “shock” and “anger” by the public.

Kremlin crackdown silences war protests, from benign to bold

Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a law was passed last month that criminalizes the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. Human rights groups say the crackdown has led to criminal prosecutions and possible prison sentences for at least 23 people, with over 500 others facing misdemeanor cases that have either led to hefty fines or are expected to result in them. The head of a legal aid group says the number of cases is unprecedentedly large. Among those facing charges was a priest who preached about the suffering of Ukrainians and a man who held up a sign with no words — just asterisks.

East and Horn of Africa prep for worst drought in decades

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Agricultural workers in the east and Horn of Africa are preparing for their most severe drought in forty years, as authorities warn that higher temperatures and less than normal rainfall was recorded by weather agencies in March and April this year. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development said rains will likely fail for a fourth consecutive year, triggering fears of increased cases of malnutrition, threats to livelihoods and severe risks for 29 million people in the region. Meteorologists are linking the unfolding drought to increased warming in the Indian Ocean, which has led to frequent cyclones. It's feared that climate change will continue to worsen weather in the region.

In Gaza, an application languishes, and a toddler dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a 19-month-old girl in the Gaza Strip has shone a light on the struggles faced by Palestinians from the isolated territory who require urgent medical care. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there nearly 15 years ago. Those requiring medical treatment abroad must apply for security permits from Israel. The World Health Organization says nearly 40% of applications were delayed or denied last year. Physicians say Fatma al-Masri, who died last month after her family's application languished for three months, would have likely survived if she had gotten treatment at a Palestinian-run hospital in Jerusalem.

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda is on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominate the headlines. So Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. Six months out from the midterm elections, Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans that are so far only aspirational. The policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office.

Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt

The Biden administration is releasing hundreds of strategies it is taking or will take to boost racial equity across the federal government. The strategies being announced Thursday are the product of an executive order President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office. The Democratic president ordered the government to advance racial equity and make government fairer for everyone, including historically underserved communities. More than 90 federal agencies, including all the major Cabinet departments, are releasing more than 300 strategies. The strategies include improving language access to help people with limited English proficiency and helping low-income households access programs to save energy by weatherizing their homes.

Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ri Chun Hi is one of North Korea's most famous voices after announcing most of the country's major events for decades on state TV broadcasts. The anchor spoke of the country's nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader in a booming voice filled with emotion. She was the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave Ri a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to vigorously serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is trying to boost his support from elite North Koreas while the country deals with pandemic hardships and a diplomacy stalemate.

Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado

A wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community continues to rage in drought-stricken New Mexico. The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it sparked Tuesday. Close to 4,000 residents were displaced by evacuations. Some airtankers resumed an aerial attack late Wednesday after high winds kept them grounded much of the day. Authorities said late Wednesday that two people have died. Their identities will not be released until the Office of the Medical Examiner can positively identify them. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations.

