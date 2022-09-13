AP News Summary at 5:36 a.m. EDT

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continue to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces. They are seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains. Fresh yellow-and-blue flags are fluttering from buildings in the partly destroyed towns around Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, while Ukrainian soldiers inspect charred Russian tanks left along the way. Meanwhile, British intelligence said Tuesday that one of Russia’s premier forces, the 1st Guards Tank Army, had been “severely degraded” during the invasion and that “Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability.”

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

King Charles to Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin as members of the public filed past. The British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.

Anger over past, indifference meets queen’s death in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V. It was a clear sign that once the largest of Britain’s colonies that endured two centuries of imperial rule has moved on. The queen’s death provoked sympathies from some while for a few others, it jogged memories of a bloody history under the British crown. Among most regular Indians, the news was met with an indifferent shrug. Colonial rule is remembered for the extraordinary violence and suffering, from famines and economic exploitation to ultimately an unprecedented level of bloodshed in the partition of India and Pakistan.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Cheaper gas likely slowed high US inflation for a 2nd month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sign that the painful inflation of the past 18 months may be gradually easing could come Tuesday, when the government is expected to report that the acceleration in U.S. prices slowed in August compared with a year ago for a second straight month. Economists have forecast that the report will show that prices jumped 8.1% from 12 months earlier, down from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June and 8.5% in July. Sharply lower gas prices are behind much of the decline, along with the costs of used cars, air fares and clothing.

Scores hurt in stadium crush as Kenya inaugurates president

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Scores of people have been crushed and injured as Kenyans forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president on Tuesday. A medic says about 60 were injured, possibly more. There are no reports of deaths. Ruto narrowly won the election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, and the Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results. He is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor.

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister says that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan. Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament Tuesday that Azerbaijaini forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

Emmy Moments: A winner's joy — in song — lifts Emmy night

Sheryl Lee Ralph was already in tears on the pre-show red carpet, when presented with a video of support from a beloved aunt. But then came her victory as best supporting actress in a comedy. In the feel-good moment of the night, the 66-year-old first time winner sang the opening of an empowering song, “Endangered Species.” It was an Emmy show that rewarded previous winners in several major categories: “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” the big winners in drama and comedy, were repeat winners, as were a number of actors. Still, there were new and groundbreaking wins like that of actor Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” the first Asian to win the award.

French media: Iconic director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

PARIS (AP) — French media say director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died. He was 91. Multiple French media outlets confirmed that they had learned the news of his passing from his relatives on Tuesday. Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on Dec. 3, 1930, in Paris, the ingenious “enfant terrible” stood for years as one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature “Breathless.” His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play “Hail Mary” grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.