AP News Summary at 5:37 p.m. EDT

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers. The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

Daughter and her best friends 'are all gone now,' dad says

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but her father described her as a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Javier Cazares says, “they are all gone.” The girls were among 19 students killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday at the school in the southwestern Texas town and began to kill. Their families can only cling to memories, and each other.

Texas shooter sent warning signs, messages, mostly too late

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — State police say the suspect in the Texas shooting had no criminal record or known mental illness that could have signaled he was capable of gunning down 19 children and two adults. But there were warning signs. The shooting was presaged by scattered, often cryptic warnings that disturbed classmates and neighbors. Salvador Ramos lashed out on social media, posting of trouble with his mother and photographs of his newly acquired rifles. And there were outbursts and fights with classmates, as well as online exchanges with teenage strangers thousands of miles away, hinting at a desire to hurt and kill.

Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing the West to lift sanctions over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. Britain accused Moscow of trying to hold the world ransom and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. The war, including a Russian blockade of its ports, has prevented much of that flow. Many of those ports are now heavily mined. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tried to put the blame for the crisis squarely on Western sanctions.

Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices. A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe. Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

Dominant coronavirus mutant contains ghost of pandemic past

The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.

NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing event, which is expected to draw protesters. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67. An official at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue. Liotta’s publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn’t wake up Thursday morning. Liotta's most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came in 1990.

Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The U.K. charges were announced as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The charges followed a review of the evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police. Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015. Spacey didn’t respond to reporters as he left the New York courthouse.

Native students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Native American students in southern Utah donned beaded caps and eagle feathers at high school graduations this week, months after the state passed a law enshrining their right to wear tribal regalia at the ceremonies. Utah is among a growing list of states where lawmakers have responded to reports of Native American students being barred from wearing beaded caps or eagle feathers at graduation by passing laws to stop school districts from banning them. Native American students, advocates and attorneys argue that the right to wear regalia to celebrate milestones is an important cultural and spiritual practice for many tribes throughout the United States.

