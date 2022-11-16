AP News Summary at 5:46 p.m. EST

Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has officially declared himself a candidate for president, but that won’t shield him from the same criminal investigations that confront him as an ordinary citizen. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign yet to begin in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work, even as Trump hits the campaign trail. He is entering the race amid investigations related to his efforts to undo the 2020 election results and into the hoarding of top-secret government documents at his Florida estate — plus a separate state probe in Georgia.

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House.

Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect's first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff's academy recruits on run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle that veered onto the wrong side of the road Wednesday morning, and five were critically injured. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says another four recruits have moderate injuries and 16 have minor injuries. The crash occurred around dawn in suburban Whittier. The sheriff says the victims were members of an academy class that includes recruits for the Sheriff's Department and local police departments. The driver has only been identified as 22-year-old man. The sheriff says a field sobriety test on the driver was negative.

US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that a company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela’s state-owned oil company. On Sept. 28, the Iranian-built tanker Colon discharged 600,000 barrels of fuel oil at a terminal operated by Curacao’s state-owned refining company in partnership with an American-owned firm. Ship tracking data shows the oil came from Venezuela. U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing President Nicolás Maduro from power prohibit Americans from doing business with Venezuela's state oil company.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is promising to combat deforestation when he assumes office on Jan. 1. Da Silva, president between 2003 and 2010, is participating at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt known as COP27. In his first public appearance on Wednesday, da Silva said his administration would make combating deforestation a priority. He also said he would suggest to U.N. officials that the climate summit in 2025 be held in the Amazon. Da Silva took swipes at President Jair Bolsonaro, who pushed economic development in the Amazon. Da Silva beat Bolsonaro in last month's presidential election. Da Silva was expected to speak again later on Wednesday and participate in the summit through Thursday.

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

Browns QB Watson practices for 1st time during suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Cleveland Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas and reached a settlement with the league this summer. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday. Despite temperatures hovering around freezing, Watson had on short sleeves during the portion of practice open to reporters. He fired passes to Cleveland’s wide receivers while periodically tucking his hands into a warmer around his waist. As long as he meets the league’s requirements, Watson can play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit Houston, which drafted him in 2017.