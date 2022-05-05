AP News Summary at 5:39 a.m. EDT

The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader has told The Associated Press that he didn’t expect Russia’s “operation” in Ukraine to drag on for so long. President Alexander Lukashenko also claimed in the nearly 90-minute sit-down interview on Thursday that he was doing “everything” to stop the war. He defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on Feb. 24. But he said he didn’t think it would “drag on this way.” He also alleged that Ukraine was “provoking Russia” and insisted that Belarus stands for peace.

Ukraine repels some attacks but combat rages at steel mill

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces say they repelled Russian attacks in the east and recaptured some territory even as Moscow moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city. A Russian official earlier denied that troops were storming the plant, but the commander of the main Ukrainian unit inside said Russian soldiers had pushed into the mill’s territory. Ukraine's military says five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in shelling of several eastern cities over the past 24 hours.

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women's prison in California. The officials were under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse at the facility. What they found was a prison in deep despair. An inmate screamed through tears about sexually abusive staff. A demoralized workforce confronted senior leaders but with no success. A new warden acknowledged broken trust. An aging facility was woefully unequipped to prevent further misconduct. A follow-up to an Associated Press investigation finds that the crisis at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is far from over.

Easy out from steel mill seen as unlikely for Ukraine troops

GENEVA (AP) — With the evacuation of some civilians from a sprawling steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. They count both able-bodied and wounded fighters among their ranks. Their choice seems to be either fighting to the death or surrendering in the hope of being spared under the terms of international humanitarian law, which so far has often been ignored in the conflict. Legal experts say Russian forces could let injured Ukrainian troops leave, but they aren't required to do so.

EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

The invasion of Ukraine means fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever. This year’s Victory Day won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine, The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation.” Some observers believe President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia’s national commitment.

Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing relaxes quarantine rules

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong is reopening beaches and pools in a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, while China's capital Beijing is easing quarantine rules for arrivals from overseas. Hong Kong had closed water sports venues amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant but has been tailing off restrictions as new case numbers fall. China has maintained its hardline “zero-COVID" approach but has imposed less onerous restrictions on the capital than in other cities such as Shanghai, where millions were placed under strict lockdown. Beijing will now require arrivals from overseas to quarantine at a hotel for 10 days, followed by another week of home isolation. Previous rules required 21 days of isolation followed by seven days of regular health reporting.

Israel tightens grip on West Bank with planned restrictions

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank has developed a new policy that would heavily regulate entry into the territory. Critics say it extends Israel's nearly 55-year military rule even further into every corner of Palestinian society. It would impose new restrictions on foreigners who work, study or volunteer in the West Bank and those who marry Palestinians. COGAT, the military body, says the procedures will formalize the entry process. The new procedures could anger the U.S., which has long refused to enter into a visa waiver program with Israel because it treats Palestinian-Americans differently from other U.S. citizens.

Rising interest rates in US will hinder foreign economies

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates — as it did Wednesday — the impact doesn’t stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can roll beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and others in poorer countries around the world. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund was worried enough last month to warn the Fed and other rate-hiking central banks to stay “mindful of the spillover risks to vulnerable emerging and developing economies.’’

Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy over Ukraine

MILAN (AP) — Rising energy prices in Europe are testing the resolve of those caught between a dependence on cheap Russian energy and their revulsion at Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Governments are trying to replace Russian energy, mindful their regular payments are funding the invasion. The economic blow is falling increasingly on consumers and businesses. In the low-income neighborhoods of Milan, the poor seek help for the church in paying utility bills. A pipe-fitter who installs boilers in Hungary sees his profession directly affected by the war. A German glassmaker worries what the cutoff of Russian gas will mean for her company. A Bulgarian construction worker fears the blowback of more sanctions on once-close Moscow.

