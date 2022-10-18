AP News Summary at 5:39 p.m. EDT

Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, "If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without her hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering. Farsi-language media outside of Iran have warned that she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home. The decision by climber Elnaz Rekabi comes as protests sparked by the September death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police have entered a fifth week. Iran's Embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” about Rekabi. A later Instagram post on Rekabi's account claimed she “unintentionally” didn't wear it and was rushed, though video of the event showed her relaxed at the time.

Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case decided Tuesday involving Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin. The first two cases ended in an acquittal and a guilty plea with a sentence of probation. It was the first of the three cases to delve deeply into the origins of the “Steele dossier."

Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

NEW YORK (AP) — If mosquitoes love you, new research suggests it may be because of how you smell. A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of certain chemicals on the skin that are tied to odor. Scientists pitted people's smells against each other in the lab and saw that the bugs swarmed to the same hosts over time. Bad news for the mosquito magnets: It's hard to change your skin acid levels. But some scientists hope the new research can help think up new ways to fight off bites.

Everything to know to apply for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, announced in August, will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. The application process is now open, and the administration says the forms should take five minutes to complete. Borrowers who apply before mid-November should see forgiveness before Jan. 1, when payments on loans are scheduled to restart after a pause during the pandemic. Some Republican-led states have filed lawsuits to try to stop the cancellation, but the Biden administration says they're confident the challenges won't succeed.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

NHL, its workforce 84% white, sets baseline to up diversity

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams. The results suggest hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity. It found that 83.6% of the NHL’s workforce is white and that men make up nearly 62% of the total. That mirrors the situation on the ice. More than 90% of players and nearly all coaches and officials are white. NHL executive Kim Davis called the study a good start and a baseline from which the league can improve.

Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of an American citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia says he was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States. The 72-year-old retired project manager, who was living in Florida, was arrested last November while visiting family in the kingdom. Almadi is a citizen of both Saudi Arabia and the U.S. His son, who went public with details of the case this week, said Tuesday that his father was sentenced on terrorism charges related to “mild tweets.” It appeared to be the latest in a series of recent cases in which Saudis received long jail sentences for social media posts critical of the government.

Take note: Utah Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Take note: The Utah Jazz evidently need a new hashtag. The team’s long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used in the NBA team’s marketing plans going forward. Apple unveiled the latest innovations with its iPad and Apple TV products on Tuesday. Cook’s early morning tweet with the hashtag and a short video that also made use of the “Take Note” phrase was basically the kickoff to his company’s announcements.