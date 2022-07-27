AP News Summary at 5:43 a.m. EDT

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, according to a U.S. official. It's their first conversation in four months, and it's scheduled to take place amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China’s claims on Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to visit the island, which governs itself even though China considers it part of its territory. Besides Taiwan, other topics of conversation could include North Korea’s nuclear program, Russia’s war in Ukraine, efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and U.S. tariffs imposed on China.

Risks, mined waters slow rush to extract grains from Ukraine

Shipping companies aren't rushing to export millions of tons of trapped grain out of Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That's because the waters are mined, ship owners are still assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold. The complexities of the agreement have set off a slow, cautious start, but the deal's only good for 120 days — and the clock began ticking last week. The goal is to get some 20 million tons of grain out of three Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizer hampered by wider sanctions. But the deal is running up against the reality of how difficult and risky the pact will be to carry out.

The AP Interview: Japan minister says women 'underestimated'

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s minister for gender equality called the country’s dangerously low births and plunging population a national crisis and blamed “indifference and ignorance” in the male-dominated Japanese parliament. In an interview with The Associated Press, Seiko Noda couched the steadily dwindling number of children born in Japan as an existential threat. She says the nation won’t have enough troops, police or firefighters in coming decades if it continues. Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but it has struggled to make the society more inclusive. There are concerns both within Japan and abroad about how the country will reverse what critics call a deep-seated history of male chauvinism that has contributed to the low birthrate.

Cameroon becomes a go-to country for foreign fishing vessels

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has emerged as one of several go-to countries for the widely criticized “flags of convenience” system, under which companies can -- for a fee -- register their ships in a foreign country even though there is no link between the vessel and the nation whose flag it flies. The ships are supposed to abide by that nation’s fishing agreements with other countries. But experts say weak oversight and enforcement of fishing fleets by counties with open registries like Cameroon offer shipping companies a veil of secrecy that allows them to mask their operations. Regulators in Europe recently warned the country that its inability to provide oversight of its fishing fleet could lead to a ban on fish from the country.

Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation into the Capitol attack. In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat. But unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. That's left senators to explain themselves on their own terms. Hawley, for one, says he doesn't regret his actions. Neither Hawley nor Cruz will say whether he would appear before the committee if called.

AP Exclusive: Philippines scraps Russian chopper deal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the government has scrapped a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told The Associated Press Tuesday night that he canceled the 12.7-billion-peso ($227 million) deal to acquire the Mi-17 helicopters in a decision that was approved by then-President Rodrigo Duterte before his six-year term ended on June 30. Lorenzana said Washington could express its displeasure in many ways if the Philippines proceeded with the deal due to America’s worsening conflict with Russia and that “we could face sanctions.” He said American security officials were aware of Manila’s decision and could offer similar heavy-lift helicopters for Philippine military use.

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is 'suffocating' women

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Amnesty International says the Taliban's “suffocating” crackdown on the rights of Afghan women and girls is destroying their lives. The London-based watchdog said in a new report that since the Taliban took control of the country nearly a year ago, they have violated women’s and girls’ rights. The Taliban have banned girls from attending school from seventh grade, imposed all-covering dress that leaves only the eyes visible and restricted women’s access to work. The report released Wednesday reveals how women who peacefully protested these oppressive rules have been threatened, arrested, detained, tortured, and forcibly disappeared. The report says rates of early and forced marriage are surging under Taliban rule.

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.

Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentines have gathered to mourn iconic Argentine leader María Eva Duarte de Perón, 70 years after her death. The late leader commonly known as Evita continues to awaken passions in Argentina as some of her followers believe her legacy is more relevant than ever at a time when poverty and inequality are rising as the economy remains stagnated amid galloping inflation. Evita has been the subject of countless books, movies, TV shows and even a Broadway musical, but for some of her oldest, most ardent followers the connection with the actress-turned-political leader is much more personal as they remember how she touched their lives.