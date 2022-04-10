AP News Summary at 5:43 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepower

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia’s military lined up more firepower and tapped an experienced general to take centralized control of the war. The next phase of battle is expected to be a showdown in eastern Ukraine. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities and killed untold thousands of people. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that the Russian forces are trying to compensate for mounting casualties by recalling veterans discharged in the past decade.

In France, it's Macron vs. Le Pen, again, for presidency

PARIS (AP) — French polling agency projections show President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France’s presidential election. If borne out by official results, the two will advance to a presidential runoff April 24 — a remake of their 2017 election battle. The projections give Macron a comfortable first-round lead of 28% support ahead of Le Pen's 23%-to-24% of the vote. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff. Several other defeated French candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen. Official results are expected later Sunday.

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow's floundering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don’t see one man making a difference in Moscow’s prospects. But they do see more ugly times ahead. Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. That's according to a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. U.S. officials say Dvornikov has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and to expect more of the same in Ukraine.

3 churches in Ukraine contemplate faith, hope and charity

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — It’s almost Easter in Ukraine, where a trio of churches on the far edges of the capital have faith, hope and charity to consider. In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for Sunday services even as bodies were being exhumed from a mass grave in the churchyard. In Makarov, people were moved to tears by their badly damaged riverside church. And in Borodyanka, volunteers filled a church with donations just steps from where Russian attacks ripped open a high-rise. One woman in Makarov said all the survivors have one thing in common: They've been speaking to God.

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

NEW YORK (AP) — The Russian military is bruised and retreating from around Kyiv. There's harsh political repression at home and the Russian economy is battered by Western sanctions, Bow adversaries and allies are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? The answer is probably for now, but maybe not forever. After 22 years as president, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. He also has significant support among the Russian people. Yet, all strong-man states inherently are vulnerable to the unforeseen. Just ask Hosni Mubarak.

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — America's homeless population is graying. It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems. Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

China makes semi-secret delivery of missiles to Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russian ally Serbia has taken delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a semi-secret operation this weekend, amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the time of the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region. Media and military experts said Sunday that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military. The Chinese cargo planes with military markings were pictured at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport. The arms delivery over the territory of at least two NATO-member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China’s growing global reach.

Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Live Updates | Scheffler leads, McIlroy surges at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is closing in on his first major championship. The 25-year-old from Texas has a four-shot lead over Cameron Smith of Australia through 10 holes of the final round. Scheffler posted a bogey-free 2-under 34 on the front nine to reach 11 under for the tournament before a bogey at No. 10 dropped him back to 10 under with eight holes to go. Scheffler's front nine included a chip-in for birdie on the par-4 third hole to restore some breathing room after Smith had drawn within one shot of the lead.

Tiger's Masters: No fairytale ending but still inspiring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has closed out the worst Masters performance of his professional career. His second straight 78 left him at 13-over for the tournament. Still, Woods considers this one of his greatest achievements in golf. He played in his first real tournament since a car wreck 14 months ago left him with horrific leg injuries. Woods started out with an electrifying 71, but he had nothing left in the tank for the weekend. Woods is looking forward to getting back in the gym and building strength in his shattered right leg. He didn't say where he's planning to play next.

