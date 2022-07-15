AP News Summary at 5:45 a.m. EDT

Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office. Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said Friday that Parliament will convene to choose a new leader and within seven days a new president will be elected. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

As Biden visits, a look at those targeted in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is credited for pushing through bold reforms. But his reputation remains that of a brazen leader who has simultaneously unleashed a sweeping crackdown on intellectuals, secularists, clerics, rights activists, businessmen and senior royals. He has also overseen Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. It's against this backdrop of dozens of the royal’s critics who remain imprisoned or banned from leaving the country that U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Prince Mohammed on Friday. Biden says that while he “always” raises human rights issues in his conversations, the purpose of his trip to Saudi Arabia is “broader” and designed to “reassert” U.S. influence in the Middle East.

The Latest: Biden arrives in Bethlehem for Abbas meeting

President Joe Biden has arrived in the biblical town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Biden was given a bouquet of flowers by a pair of Palestinian children as he arrived. He held his hand over his heart as a Palestinian band played the U.S. national anthem. The brief meeting with the Palestinian leader comes after two days of nonstop talks with Israeli leaders. Biden is then to continue to Saudi Arabia for talks with Arab leaders. In the West Bank, Biden is expected to announce some $200 million in additional assistance to the Palestinians, after pledging $100 million to hospitals.

Biden heads to West Bank, with little to offer Palestinians

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Palestinian leaders in the West Bank at a time when there's little chance of reviving peace talks with Israel. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule with no end in sight. Biden on Friday announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. No one expects peace talks to begin soon, with Israel bracing for another election and the Palestinian leadership facing declining support.

Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after Russia’s devastating missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23. Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften unbending morale of its leaders, civilians and troops. The cruise missile strikes on Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday marked the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine more than 4-1/2 months ago.

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Germany and across Europe are escalating their tactics in a bid to prompt more government action on climate change. In Germany, protesters are gluing themselves to roads, severely inconveniencing motorists and causing uproar among some local politicians and tabloid media. The number participating in more radical demonstrations is also growing. Activists say their actions, although considered illegal, are justified, with the world running out of time to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming. While scientists agree that action on climate change is urgent, many have argued strongly against doomsday climate scenarios.

House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide. It’s the Democrats’ first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s seismic decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation coming to the floor Friday stands almost no chance of becoming law, with support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet it marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the high court’s decision. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

EXPLAINER: The Unification Church's ties to Japan's politics

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has revealed long-suspected, little-talked-of links between him and the Unification Church. The church started in South Korea but has spread around the world. Police and Japanese media have suggested the alleged attacker was angry about Abe’s reported ties to the church, which has pursued relationships with politically conservative groups and leaders. The suspect reportedly was upset over his mother’s massive donations to the church. Many Japanese have been surprised as revelations have emerged of the ties between the church and Japan’s top leaders, which have their roots in shared anti-communism efforts during the Cold War.