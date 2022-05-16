AP News Summary at 5:47 p.m. EDT

Officials: Buffalo gunman taunted law enforcement online

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket taunted law enforcement online last month and showed up in Buffalo in March. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia also told CNN that the accused gunman planned to keep on killing if he had escaped the scene and even talked about shooting up another store. The accused gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, ultimately surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket’s vestibule. He has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys on Monday, when no one answered the door at his family's home.

In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he's vowed to fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Buffalo on Tuesday to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket. It's the deadliest racist attack since he took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry that he vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction — that drove him to run against him. He still frequently talks about what he calls the “battle for the soul of America,” but there are signs that many of the same racist ideas are echoing through American politics.

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak. That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out. Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow suffered another diplomatic setback in its war with Ukraine, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership, while Ukraine’s president congratulated his soldiers who reportedly pushed back Russian forces near the border. Russian forces pounded targets in the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas and the death toll, already many thousands, continued to climb with the war set to enter its 12th week on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his forces who reportedly pushed all the way to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region in a symbolic gain. Russia has been plagued by setbacks in the war, most glaringly in its failure early on to take the capital of Kyiv.

Abbott says agreement reached to reopen baby formula plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infant formula maker Abbott says it’s reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage. Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement reached with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety problems at the Michigan facility. The consent decree is a binding legal agreement between the company and the federal government. After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new product to stores. The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula.

Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. A former neighbor says Chou’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.

Candidate in hospital, others scrambling before Pa. primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate is under way, with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they view as too toxic to win in the fall. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is leading in polls in the Democratic Party’s primary for U.S. Senate, remained in the hospital Monday after suffering a stroke right before the weekend. Meanwhile, new attack ads are airing against late-surging Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as many in the Republican Party establishment have begun trying to consolidate their support to prevent Doug Mastriano from winning the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move ends more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement on Monday, calling it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the capital of Stockholm. However, NATO member Turkey said it did not support Sweden or Finland’s moves to join NATO because he claims they have not acted against Kurdish militants. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland joining NATO but added “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will" prompt a reaction from Russia.

Stocks end mostly lower, extending losing streak for S&P 500

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak for markets. The S&P 500 couldn't hold on to an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green. Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor. Bond yields fell.

Jury sees pics of Heard's swollen face after fight with Depp

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

