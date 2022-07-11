AP News Summary at 5:47 p.m. EDT

Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Yuliia Paievska, who is better known as Taira, was freed on June 17. She was captured on March 16 in the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a team of Associated Press journalists smuggled out a data card on which she'd recorded 256 gigabytes of bodycam footage showing her medical team's desperate efforts to save wounded civilians and troops, including Russian soldiers. Taira credits the release of the video by AP with helping win her freedom. But she left behind a cell full of Ukrainian women she's hoping will also be released. Now Taira's trying now to regain her health and plans to write a sort of self-help book about enduring captivity.

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s activities will be a key subject of discussion.

Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom's life at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. It says federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion last month. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday cites the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.

Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope

The White House is unveiling the first image from NASA's new space telescope and it's the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured. President Joe Biden will take part in the release on Monday. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is going to show the farthest humanity has ever seen, closer to the dawn of the universe. NASA's big space telescope launched last December, and after months of shakeout, its first five images are about to be revealed. Images that will come out Tuesday include a planet from outside our solar system.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing a new law meant to reduce gun violence as “real progress,” but he insists “more has to be done." After just 16 days in effect, the bipartisan legislation already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. And Biden said at a White House “celebration” of the new law on Monday that the nation is still “awash in weapons of war.” The law was passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. But since he signed it, a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade — a reminder of the law's limitations. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, among other things.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Judge won't delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the House committee late Saturday that he is now prepared to testify. It’s unclear whether Bannon will again refuse to appear before the committee with the trial pending. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ruled against several requests by Bannon’s attorneys to seek the testimony of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.

Taking selfies, Sri Lankans converge on presidential palace

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The takeover of Sri Lanka's presidential residence and other official buildings was a dramatic turning point in monthslong protests that have shaken the country, and the ultimate push that forced the president to say he will resign. For months, demonstrators have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in the capital, demanding he quit for severely mismanaging the economy. Many have accused Rajapaksa and his powerful, dynastic family of corruption and policy blunders that tipped the island nation into its worst economic crisis. People’s patience has grown increasingly thin in recent months, with the crisis sparking shortages of fuel, medicine, food and cooking gas.

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is back to falling on Monday, ahead of a busy week with updates scheduled for how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The S&P 500 closed 1.2% lower, while drops in tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq down 2.3%. The Dow lost 0.5%. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands slumped after COVID infections forced the shutdown of casinos in Macao. Twitter fell even more after billionaire Elon Musk said he wants out of his deal to buy the social media platform. In the bond market, a warning signal of recession continued to flash.