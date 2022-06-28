AP News Summary at 5:48 p.m. EDT

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House aide has told House investigators that former President Donald Trump dismissed the presence of armed protesters among his supporters headed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. She testified that he even endorsed their calls to “hang Mike Pence,” his vice president. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, described chaotic scenes inside and outside the White House as Trump tried to accompany his supporters. He was informed that some of the protesters in the crowd he had just addressed outside the White House had weapons, Hutchinson said, but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol.

1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee held a sudden hearing Tuesday delivering alarming new testimony about Donald Trump’s actions that day. Witness Cassidy Hutchinson is a lesser-known White House aide who had proximity to power as an adviser to the president and his chief of staff Mark Meadows. She rebuffed Trump’s team warnings against testifying and provided first-hand knowledge of what she saw and heard in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. She described an angry and defiant Trump who ignored repeated warnings against summoning the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to intervene to stop the violence as rioters laid siege.

51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifty-one people have died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. Nearly all of the victims in San Antonio were found Monday at the scene. Five people later died after being taken to hospitals. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. The home countries of all of the migrants were not immediately known, but officials say some were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Turkey lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

MADRID (AP) — Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades triggered by the war in Ukraine. After urgent talks, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the AP that the membership should be completed “the sooner the better.”

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — France’s president has denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver. Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war. The strike killed at least 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes across Ukraine that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from focus as it drags on. Also Tuesday, Turkey lifted its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. And in a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations.

Election 2022: Abortion is central in 1st post-Roe primaries

DENVER (AP) — Tuesday marks the first elections since the Supreme Court revoked a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. It's a top issue in multiple races in primaries in seven states. In Colorado, a rare Republican who supports most abortion rights, Joe O'Dea, competes for his party's U.S. Senate nomination against state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion. In Illinois, farmer Darren Bailey wants to repeal the state's guaranteed right of abortion and is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate. Former President Donald Trump's 2020 election lies are also a big issue Tuesday. An indicted Colorado clerk who echoes Trump's conspiracy theories is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions. The moves come as both sides continue to make their case in courts around the country days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states adopted bans or strict limits on abortion in recent years only to see federal courts block those laws from being enforced. But after highest court ruled Friday that abortion is not a right under the federal Constitution, officials in those states have been asking judges to begin enforcing their bans. The legal wrangling has forced abortion clinics in some states to shut down, while others are remaining open as long as possible.

FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall

Government advisers are recommending that some U.S. adults get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, it will have to decide on the exact recipe change. Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated against the omicron mutant that surged last winter. But those shots are already somewhat outdated, with relatives of omicron now the main threat. Advisers said they have no crystal ball for what might spread this fall.

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Those crimes occurred as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell blamed the abuse on Epstein and said meeting him was the greatest regret of her life.

At Wimbledon, Serena Williams loses 1st match in a year

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year, getting beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. The match was played at Centre Court with the arena’s retractable roof closed after the first set. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old American had not competed in singles since she got injured in the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club on June 29, 2021. She has won Wimbledon seven times. This was Tan’s Wimbledon debut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0