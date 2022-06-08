AP News Summary at 5:48 p.m. EDT

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Capitol attack's full story: Jan. 6 panel probes US risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see. But the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told. The 1/6 committee expects Thursday’s prime-time hearing to begin to show that American democracy was put at grave risk. It will reconstruct how the president, Donald Trump for two more weeks, refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The public hearings may not change opinions in polarized America. But the committee’s year-long investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

Brookings places retired general on leave amid FBI probe

The prestigious Brookings Institution has placed its president, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into Allen’s foreign lobbying. Brookings’ announcement came a day after The Associated Press reported on new court filings that show the FBI recently seized Allen’s electronic data as part of an investigation into his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. Allen has not been charged with any crimes and previously denied any wrongdoing. Brookings told staffers Wednesday that the institute itself is not under federal investigation.

Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, his namesake son and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices. That's unless their lawyers persuade the state’s highest court to step in. A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions starting July 15. The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump’s efforts to block state Attorney General Letitia James’ three-year-long investigation. Wednesday’s ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York’s top court, called the Court of Appeals.

Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. Twenty-six year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. During a court hearing, Roske consented to remain in federal custody for now. Roske arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb. Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, duct tape and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him. That's according to a criminal complaint and an affidavit filed in federal court.

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that workers have pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in the devastated city of Mariupol in an “endless caravan of death." At the same time, fears of a global food crisis are escalating over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. Ukrainian and Russian forces are also continuing to battle for control of a key eastern city in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. An analyst said that the Kremlin’s continued advances could eventually open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations.

Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the team during a meeting in his office in Washington on Wednesday. The critical incident review is being led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The Justice Department says the review will include an examination of police policies, training and communication, along with the deployment of officers and tactics. The school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Parents outside begged police to rush in.

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor. There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI. In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls. Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial. García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week. Prosecutors say he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. García had faced trial Monday on 19 counts that included child rape allegations.

No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide. In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation. —

