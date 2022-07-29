AP News Summary at 5:49 p.m. EDT

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in eastern Kentucky. The deluge swamped entire Appalachian towns and prompted a frenzied search for survivors through some of the poorest communities in America. Officials warned the death toll would likely grow sharply and more rain was forecast in coming days. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis this week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.

House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban, after 20-year lapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to vote to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns. It's a response to the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing the bill toward passage on Friday, but the legislation is likely to go nowhere in the Senate. Republicans dismiss the measure as an election-year strategy by Democrats. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed in many mass shootings. Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby. President Joe Biden has urged passage.

Blinken, Russian top diplomat speak about Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged Moscow to accept a U.S. proposal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan. Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal” for Russia to release the two. Russian officials issued a chiding statement after the call urging the U.S. to pursue the Americans’ freedom through “quiet diplomacy, without releases of speculative information.”

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region said the attack on Friday killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of the city of Mariupol in May. They also said 75 others were wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainian POWs there. Neither claim could be independently verified.

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks are finishing higher on Wall Street Friday as investors closed out the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020. New data showed inflation jumped by the most in four decades last month, but sentiment was buoyed by positive earnings news out of technology giants Apple and Amazon, as well as oil giants Exxon and Chevron. The technology-heavy Nasdaq ended July with the biggest gains since April 2020. Stocks have gained momentum this month, fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings and falling bond yields, which have pulled back after soaring much of this year on expectations of higher interest rates.

Pope visits Nunavut for final apology of his Canadian tour

IQALUIT, Nunavut (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up his Canadian pilgrimage by meeting with Indigenous delegations and visiting Inuit territory in northern Nunavut. In one of his addresses, he assailed the Catholic missionaries who “supported oppressive and unjust policies” against Native peoples in the country's notorious residential schools and vowed to pursue truth and healing. Francis is hoping his apology tour of Canada will help the Catholic Church reconcile with Indigenous peoples today. His apologies have received a mixed response, with some school survivors welcoming them but others saying far more needs to be done to correct past wrongs and pursue justice today.

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — In televised statements and interviews, anti-abortion advocates have downplayed the fallout from restrictive abortion laws. The anti-abortion advocates have pitched misleading rhetoric about abortion access as doctors struggle to interpret laws that have largely been untested in courts and turn away pregnant patients for care. Abortion foes recently have claimed without reviewing a 10-year-old Ohio girl's medical files that she could have legally obtained an abortion in the state, which is under a near-total abortion ban that only exempts mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

US rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on fall campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators say they are no longer considering authorizing second COVID-19 booster shots for all adults under 50 this summer. Instead the Food and Drug Administration said it will await revamped vaccines targeting the newest viral subvariants that are expected by September. Some members of the Biden administration had been pressing regulators to open a fourth dose of the Moderna and Pfizer shots to all adults before the fall. They had argued that another round of booster shots now could help head off rising cases and hospitalizations caused by the highly transmissible omicron strains.

$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion, just hours before the next drawing. The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize. The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast, saying in an online video that his behavior was “unacceptable.” Smith says he reached out to the comedian about the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready to talk. Smith, seated and wearing a polo shirt and white ball cap, spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, where he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a comment about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Smith also apologized to Rock’s family and especially his mother, Rosalie, and brother, Tony.