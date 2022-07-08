AP News Summary at 5:51 a.m. EDT

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most powerful politicians, has died after being shot during a campaign speech. Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

Fatal shooting of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — World leaders have reacted in shock over the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech and prayed for his recovery. Abe was shot in Nara, Japan, and airlifted to a hospital. Officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene. The White House said it was shocked and saddened about the violent attack. Iran condemned the shooting as “an act of terrorism.” New Zealand leader Jacinda Arden said the shooting “shake us all to the core.” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong slammed the “senseless act of violence.” Australia's ex-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd condemned the shooting as “an attack on supporters of democracy everywhere.” Others prayed that Abe will pull through.

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion as he faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. That's according to three people familiar with the matter. Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s actions before they were officially announced.

G-20 diplomats struggle for unity on Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations struggled to find common ground over Russia's war in Ukraine and its global impacts. Talks were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 heard an emotional plea for unity from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus appeared to remain elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. The meeting opened only hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and was just underway when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot. Both men are well known to the G-20 family.

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court. The pair were among soccer’s most powerful figures before being embroiled in corruption investigations. Swiss prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand had requested a 20-month suspended prison sentence for each at the end of the trial at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona. The case was centered around a $2 million payment from FIFA to French soccer great Platini with Blatter’s approval in 2011. Both men argued they had a verbal agreement in 1998 for Platini to be paid extra salary for work as Blatter’s presidential adviser from 1998 to 2002.

UK leader hopefuls jostle as Johnson digs in for final weeks

LONDON (AP) — A field of candidates to replace departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some Conservative Party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected in the next couple of months. Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the House of Commons’ influential Foreign Affairs Committee, became the second candidate to declare he is running, after Attorney General Suella Braverman. Johnson announced his resignation as party leader on Thursday but said he would stay in post as prime minister until his successor is chosen. That decision did not sit well with some of his Conservative colleagues, who worry Johnson lacks the authority to hang on.

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

US hiring was likely solid in June despite recession fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers likely downshifted their pace of hiring in June, but to a level that remains solid despite heightened fears that the economy faces the growing risk of a recession. The Labor Department is expected to report Friday that the nation gained 275,000 jobs last month. That would be the lowest monthly gain of the past year, during which the job market sustained a vigorous recovery from the pandemic recession. Before the pandemic struck in early 2020, monthly job growth that large would have been seen as a robust gain. The unemployment rate is thought to have remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world were raising their hands to heaven and offering prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia. Friday was an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj. Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley. That's where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims. This year’s pilgrimage marks the largest since the coronavirus struck, although the influx of 1 million worshippers remains less than half of the pre-pandemic attendance.