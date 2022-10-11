AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EDT

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.” Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said Tuesday that her office will continue to pursue justice for Lee, but that it has closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She says the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated. Syed's case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the first season of “Serial” focused on it.

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday. NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid's path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI. That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person says Christina Bobb told federal investigators during Friday’s interview that she had not drafted the letter but that another Trump lawyer who she said actually prepared it had asked her to sign it in her role as a designated custodian for Trump’s records. NBC News first reported the interview.

Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and was nominated again for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

In the run-up to the midterm elections, a growing number of conservative groups are turning their attention to often-ignored school board races. Their aim is to put conservatives in control of more school systems to scale back teachings on race and sexuality. The efforts gained steam last year amid parents' frustrations with pandemic policies, but as those issues fade they're now galvanizing around culture divisions. Groups including the 1776 Project PAC are ramping up spending on local races, and other groups are backing local candidates for the first time. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.

Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine's liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers have pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave in Ukraine’s devastated city of Lyman. It's all part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation. Authorities said the bodies of 32 soldiers have been exhumed from the mass grave so far in the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Another 22 civilians have been exhumed from individual graves at the burial site, located on the edge of a cemetery in a forested area on the outskirts of Lyman. Further exhumations are planned. One Ukrainian official said the bodies may have been buried by local residents, not Russians, during the occupation.

Attorneys argue over school shooter's fate: death or prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lead prosecutor and attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have made their closing arguments over whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. Prosecutor Mike Satz told jurors Tuesday that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution. Satz said Cruz “was hunting his victims” as he stalked a classroom building. Defense attorney Melisa McNeill said Cruz was doomed by his birth mother's heavy drinking during pregnancy. She begged he be sentenced to life. Cruz pleaded guilty a year ago. The jurors will only decide his sentence.

Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers. They say the program particularly targets Black passengers through racial profiling and coercive searches. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The men say officers singled them out during separate stops months apart because they are Black and grilled them about drugs as other passengers watched. Clayton County police say the stops are random and consensual.

Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever the president travels, a special bullet-resistant lectern called the “blue goose" typically goes with him. Lately, President Joe Biden is rendering it all but obsolete as he increasingly reaches for a hand-held microphone instead. From casual fundraisers to more formal remarks on disaster response or inflation or the like, Biden has opted for a hand-gripped mic more than a dozen times in recent months. Those who know him best say the mic swap makes Biden a much more natural speaker. There’s an obvious change when he makes the switch. His shoulders relax and he walks the room, making eye contact.