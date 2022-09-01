AP News Summary at 5:51 p.m. EDT

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It's been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Biden's prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as “extremist” threats to the nation’s democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism. In a speech Thursday night, he is framing the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden plans to call out the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests. Biden allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP. But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed any such distinction, accusing the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”

CDC recommends updated COVID vaccine boosters

A panel of U.S. health advisers voted to recommend Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin. The panel will next vote on rival Moderna’s version of the booster update, to be used in adults only.

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison. Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge.

Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon questioned the Justice Department’s arguments that Trump couldn’t make the request and that it would needlessly delay its investigation. But she did not rule on the request Thursday, saying she would do so later. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department has said an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records.

Mississippi capital's water disaster developed over decades

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson’s water system is in crisis. The big “Gotta Go” trailer is just one example of the city’s desperation. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for bottled water to drink or to flush toilets. The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times. The failure to provide such an essential service reflects decades of government dysfunction, population change and decaying infrastructure.

House committee reaches deal to get Trump financial records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump has reached an agreement that ends litigation on the matter and requires his accounting firm to turn over certain records to the panel. The committee's leader, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced the settlement Thursday. It follows a July decision by the federal appeals court in Washington that narrowed what records Congress is entitled to obtain. The long-running case began began in April 2019 when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s then-accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Judge: Jury can see swastikas school shooter drew in class

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge ruled that the jury for school shooter Nikolas Cruz can see the swastikas he drew on class assignments. Cruz's attorneys argued Thursday the Nazi symbols should not be presented because they would unfairly anger the jury and there's no evidence he targeted any of his 17 victims because of their race or religion. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the argument. She pointed out that there were other equally offensive words and drawings they were not trying to block, such as an extremely offensive slur used against Black people. Cruz pleaded guilty to the 2018 killings at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is to decide whether he's sentenced to death or life without parole.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama city whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.