AP News Summary at 5:52 a.m. EDT

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead Wednesday in the latest wave of mass gun violence occurring across the country. He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the attack was unclear. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Live updates | Denmark to join EU defense policy on July 1

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod says he expects Denmark to join the European Union’s common defense on July 1. The move is the latest example of a country in Europe seeking closer defense links with allies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Wednesday’s referendum, two-third of voters decided to abandon a 30-year-old waiver that kept the Scandinavian EU country out. With 100% of the votes counted, 66.9% voted in favor of abandoning the 30-year opt-out and 33.1% against.

House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but the measure provides Democratic lawmakers a marker to show voters their efforts to curb mass shootings.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Divided again, Libya slides back toward violence, chaos

CAIRO (AP) — Two separate governments are once again vying for power in Libya. It's the latest setback, reversing tentative steps toward unity in the past year, including promised elections that never materialized. Clashes in the country's capital of Tripoli last month underscored the fragility of Libya's relative peace that has prevailed for more than a year. The fighting broke out after one of the country's rival prime ministers challenged the other by coming to Tripoli, his rival's seat. Now, observers say that momentum to reunify Libya after more than a decade of civil war has been lost and the country’s future is looking grim.

As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer. The White House is weighing a visit to Saudi Arabia that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan. That's according to a person familiar with White House planning. Overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a White House candidate.

Afghan Taliban launch campaign to eradicate poppy crop

WASHIR, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun a campaign to eradicate poppy cultivation, aiming to wipe out the country’s massive production of opium and heroin. But the ban will likely strike a heavy blow to millions of impoverished farmers and day laborers who rely on proceeds from the crop to survive. The ban comes as Afghanistan’s economy has collapsed and most of the population struggles to afford food. In southern Helmand province, Taliban fighters oversaw tractors tearing up fields of poppies as farmers watched on, saying their incomes would be destroyed.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee brings military parade

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are getting underway. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin on Thursday with Trooping the Color, a review of British military traditions. The queen is expected to join members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event as 70 planes fly overhead. The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, neighborhood organizations are expected to hold street parties around the country. The jubilee is giving people a chance to reflect on the the huge changes that have taken place during the queen's reign.

Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged by the trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0