AP News Summary at 5:54 p.m. EDT

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday.

Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO. His statement on Friday indicates that Turkey could use its own membership in the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two Nodic countries. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by alleging that Sweden and other Scandinavian countries support Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists. He also accused Greece of using the alliance against Turkey. Erdogan didn't say outright that he would block any accession attempts. However, NATO makes all its decisions by consensus, meaning each of the 30 member countries has a potential veto over who can join.

Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on temporary hold, raising fresh doubts about whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.

Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police pushed and beat pallbearers during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket. The shocking scenes illustrated the outpouring of grief across the Arab world that has followed her death. It also illustrated the deep emotions over east Jerusalem,- which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated violence. Abu Akleh was killed Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say she was killed by army fire. Israel says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, and it is not clear who fired the deadly shot.

Fatal boat trip highlights Haitians fleeing violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haitians are fleeing in greater numbers to the neighboring Dominican Republic, where they step onto rickety wooden boats as they attempt to reach Puerto Rico — a trip in which 11 Haitian women drowned this week, with dozens of other migrants believed missing. It was the latest fatal trip as U.S. authorities note they have detained twice the number of migrants in and around U.S. jurisdictions in the Caribbean in the past year, compared with the previous year. Officials say Haiti’s political instability, brutal gang violence and a crumbling economy, have prompted people to flee, with more doing so via the Dominican Republic.

House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee’s stunning decision to subpoena GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and four sitting members of Congress over the insurrection at the Capitol is as unprecedented as the deadly riot itself. It opens a new era of acrimony and distrust among lawmakers. McCarthy and the four Republican lawmakers were served subpoenas Friday. It’s unclear if they will comply. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Republicans vow to use the same tools to go after Democrats, if they win House control in the midterm election.

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest among moms who want to donate breast milk to help bridge the supply gap as well as those seeking to keep their babies fed. It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants. The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention with panicked parents looking to swap and buy formula online. President Joe Biden has said his administration will step up its response.

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When police were called to deal with a teenager in the throes of a mental health crisis, everything went wrong. Cedric “C.J.” Lofton had had a troubled life, and his final hours were horrendous — he was dragged from the porch of his foster home, taken to a juvenile facility instead of a mental hospital, and shackled face down until he lost consciousness. No one has been charged in C.J.'s death; the prosecutor in the case raised questions about nearly everyone involved in C.J.’s care, from the juvenile workers to the foster care system, and said this death never should have happened.

New York AG lawyer: Evidence could support action vs. Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the New York attorney general’s office says evidence found in a three-year probe into Donald Trump's business practices could support legal action against the former president, his company, or both. That comes as a federal judge weighs Trump’s lawsuit seeking to halt the civil investigation. The lawyer, Andrew Amer, spoke during a hearing Friday in Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. However, Amer said a final determination on filing such an action hasn't been made. Trump has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers contend James is using her civil investigation to get information that could then be used against Trump in the criminal matter.

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson is out of the PGA Championship. The defending champion has withdrawn from Southern Hills next week. He did not give a reason. The PGA of America announced his withdrawal on social media. Mickelson has not been heard from for three months. That follows his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of being greedy. Mickelson made history last year at Kiawah Island by becoming golf's oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA. He is the first PGA champion not to defend since Tiger Woods in 2008.

