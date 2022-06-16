AP News Summary at 5:55 p.m. EDT

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Biden says a recession is not inevitable and he bristles at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high. He calls that argument “bizarre.” Biden adds that while people are feeling down, he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength in the world.

Wall Street tumbles on fears for economy as more rates rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled Thursday as worries roared back to the fore that the world’s fragile economy may buckle under higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 3.3% to more than reverse its brief rally from a day before. Analysts had warned of more big swings given deep uncertainties about whether other central banks can tiptoe the narrow path of hiking interest rates enough to get inflation under control but not so much that they cause a recession. Wall Street fell with stocks across Europe after central banks there followed up on the Federal Reserve’s big interest-rate hike on Wednesday with more of their own.

1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors 'nuts,' 'crazy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony on Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.”

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four European leaders expressed support for Ukraine while meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back the country’s candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron promised six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east. Macron said France, Germany, Italy and Romania “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” The visit was a show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help it could wane.

Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Abortion providers are bracing for the final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s guarantee of a right to an abortion. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. In places such as Wisconsin where the procedure could be banned in the court overturns Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood isn't scheduling appointments beyond June 25. In South Dakota, the state’s only abortion clinic says it has “paused” scheduling abortions beyond the end of the month. Some abortion providers are transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.

Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president's baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they've been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and elsewhere. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called election deniers in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states. In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won't facilitate their distribution but that the shots will be available to people who want them. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says if Florida doesn't preorder, availability of the shots could be delayed in children's hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution. Florida officials say the jabs will be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government.

Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Businesses in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are worried about the coming weeks and months after severe flooding closed the park. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer.

Heat stress blamed for thousands of cattle deaths in Kansas

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Industry officials say thousands of cattle in feedlots in southwestern Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity and little wind in recent days. The final toll remains unclear, but as of Thursday at least 2,000 heat-related deaths had been reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state agency that assists in disposing of carcasses. That number could rise as more losses from this week's heat wave are reported. The cattle deaths have sparked unsubstantiated rumors on social media that something besides the weather was at play, but Kansas agriculture officials have said no other cause is evident.

