AP News Summary at 5:55 p.m. EST

Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive winter storm blowing toward the center of the United States on Monday is threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” Across the Rockies and into the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest, people were warned to prepare for blizzard-like conditions. Those farther south in Texas and Louisiana could see severe hail, winds and tornadoes by Tuesday. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.

Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. Smith was appointed last month not only to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — but also aspects of a separate probe involving the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and Trump’s scramble to remain in power. The subpoena received by Raffensperger’s office Monday follows subpoenas served last week in other states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as 'first battle' in war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors have heard a prosecutor's opening statements for a second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial that started Monday comes less two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. While Rhodes' and Meggs' verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question for this trial is whether prosecutors will be able to persuade jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.

Biden forms interagency group to draft antisemitism strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid a surge in hateful rhetoric and violence, President Joe Biden has formed an new interagency group to develop a national strategy to combat antisemitism. The action Monday comes at a time of growing anti-Jewish vitriol spread by prominent public figures. The new group will be led by the White House Domestic Policy and National Security councils. The panel will consult with community leaders, government officials, lawmakers and activists as it drafts a national strategy to tackle antisemitism and Holocaust denial. The action follows on Biden’s public commitment to healing the “soul of the nation” after seeing hate groups marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, with torches and swastikas in 2017.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November. R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court’s intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by Dec. 21. There was no additional comment from the justices Monday and no noted dissents. The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton-candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes.

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville. He fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed in March 2020. Attorneys for Kenneth Walker say the city of Louisville agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court. Police knocked down Taylor's door the night of the deadly raid, and Walker fired a shot from a handgun, striking one of the officers. Walker was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday. Businesses are also now getting a separate gold check mark. The blue mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Can James Cameron and 'Avatar' wow again? Don't doubt it.

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen years after the original “Avatar” and five years after production started on its sequel, “The Way of Water,” James Cameron is finally unveiling the long-awaited follow-up to the highest grossing film of all-time. For a long time, the “Avatar” sequel was the “Waiting for Godot” of blockbusters — more theoretical than real, with release dates that kept spiraling into the future. Meanwhile, an unending parade of pieces pondered the original’s curious place in entertainment: a box-office behemoth with little cultural footprint, a $3 billion ghost. But the first look at Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel has thrown some cold water on that notion. The overwhelming reaction to the director’s latest three-hour opus? Never bet against James Cameron.

USC's Williams, Alabama's Anderson lead AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. Williams accounted for 47 touchdowns this season and led USC to the Pac-12 title game. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player, are AP All-Americans for the second year in a row.