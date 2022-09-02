AP News Summary at 5:56 p.m. EDT

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found dozens of folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there. They also recovered more than 10,000 government records with no classification marked. That's according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

EXPLAINER: Mississippi capital's water woes are extensive

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is struggling with its water system. Many of Jackson's 150,000 residents have had little or no water coming from their faucets the past several days. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi and altered the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure. Jackson has longstanding problems with water quality. It has aging pipes that break. The water treatment plants have had problems with equipment and staffing. And, Jackson has been under a federal order to fix problems with wastewater.

Trump White House lawyers arrive for Jan. 6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel under then-President Donald Trump and his top deputy have arrived at a federal courthouse to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election. Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the Republican's loss to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election. Cipollone and his top deputy, Patrick Philbin, also have cooperated with a separate House investigation into Jan. 6, 2021.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former members of a sect-like Argentine group say women in the group were called “geishas” and “slaves.” Leaders of the group are accused of sexually exploiting women to lure wealthy and powerful men who could provide money and other benefits. One of the men was allegedly opera star Placido Domingo. The sprawling investigation has led to more than 20 members of the group being arrested and more sought, including six in the United States. While investigators in Argentina say Domingo was a “consumer of prostitution,” he isn't accused of a crime. Prostitution is legal in Argentina.

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt against Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández has shaken the country and threatened to further roil its tumultuous political scene. On Thursday night, Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers. A man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click, but the weapon apparently jammed. Authorities shed no light on the possible motive. Tens of thousands of people packed the streets surrounding Government House in downtown Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon to show their support for the vice president and denounce the attempted shooting.

Serena Williams' US Open run inspiring people of all ages

NEW YORK (AP) — Watching 40-year-old Serena Williams defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open has inspired many older tennis fans. They say her success sends a message that they too can perform better and longer through fitness, practice and grit. Pioneering player Billie Jean King, now 78, says Williams gives older fans and players hope and “a pep in their step.” Williams, who plays again on Friday, has hinted that this Open is her last major tournament.

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by '26 season

The College Football Playoff that determines the national champion is expanding from four teams to 12. It will happen no later than the 2026 season. The plan approved by a group of university presidents calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams to make the playoff. The at-large teams would be chosen by a selection committee. The top four seeds would be conference champions and get first-round byes. A 12-team, 11-game postseason system to crown a champion could be worth as much as $2 billion in media rights to the conferences that play major college football.

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

New COVID-19 boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving within days. The new shots offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. But health officials recommend waiting at least three months after their last booster or a COVID-19 infection before getting the new booster to ensure the best results.

Barbara Ehrenreich, 'myth busting' writer and activist, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Ehrenreich, the author, activist and self-described “myth buster” who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81. A prolific author who regularly turned out books and newspaper and magazine articles, she was a longtime proponent of liberal causes from economic equality to abortion rights. For “Nickel and Dimed,” she worked in minimum wage jobs so she could learn firsthand the struggles of the working poor, whom she called “the major philanthropists of our society.”