AP News Summary at 5:57 a.m. EDT

Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to “justice.” , Russian news agencies report the Russian parliament planned to take up a resolution Wednesday to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters. They have held out for months inside the Azovstal steelworks plant while Mariupol was under siege. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops holed up at Azovstal have handed themselves over this week.

NATO chief hails 'historic moment' as Finland, Sweden apply

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden have applied for membership amid concerns over Russia’s war on Ukraine. Stoltenberg says NATO allies agree "that this is an historic moment which we must seize.” The applications submitted Wednesday must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining. The two could officially become members once their accession protocols are ratified if Erdogan's objections are overcome. That could take a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months. But NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries’ heads.

Edwards ousts North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has lost to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary. Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race before the AP called it for Edwards. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards' victory advances him to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. Several GOP leaders had turned away from the 26-year-old, pro-Donald Trump congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s support was enough to elevate his Senate candidate to victory in North Carolina on Tuesday. His pick in Pennsylvania remained in a tough fight in that state’s Senate primary. In a key congressional race, a Republican congressman’s bad behavior finally caught up with him. And in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, a Trump-backed candidate who has spread lies about the 2020 vote count won the GOP nomination, putting an election denier within striking distance of running a presidential battleground state in 2024. But in Idaho, with incumbency on his side, the sitting governor weathered a primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor.

Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo store where 10 Black people were killed in a racist shooting rampage was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, residents say Tops Friendly Market was a sort of community hub where they chatted with neighbors and caught up on each other’s lives. Now they’re grappling not just with the attack, but also with being targeted in a place that has been so vital to the community. Before Tops opened in 2003, residents had to travel long distances to buy nutritious food or settle for snacks and higher-priced staples from corner stores and gas stations. Residents say the fact that there are no other options lays bare the racial and economic divide that existed in Buffalo long before the shooting.

In Ukraine, limbs lost and lives devastated in an instant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — There is a cost to war. To the countries that wage it. To the soldiers who fight it. To the civilians who endure it. Territory is gained and lost. And sometimes regained and lost again. But some losses are permanent for the people embroiled in conflict. Lives lost can never be regained. Nor can limbs. So it is in Ukraine. For soldiers wounded while defending their country their sense of purpose and belief in the cause they were fighting for can sometimes help them cope psychologically with amputation. The struggle can be much harder for some civilians who are maimed while going about their lives in a war that already terrified them.

North Korea boasts recovery as WHO worries over missing data

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday added hundreds of thousands of infections to its growing pandemic caseload. It also said that a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak, a public health crisis it appears to be trying to manage in isolation. Global experts are expressing deep concern about dire consequences. It’s also unclear how more than a million people recovered so quickly when limited medicine, medical equipment and health facilities exist to treat the country’s impoverished, unvaccinated population of 26 million. State media said another 230,000 people had fevers and six more died. The cause is suspected to be COVID-19 but North Korea lacks tests to confirm so many.

EXPLAINER: What's behind difficult Taiwan-China relations?

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. authorities say the gunman behind an attack on a church in southern California in which one person was killed and five injured was motivated by a hatred for Taiwan. Although born in Taiwan, David Chou nurtured a resentment toward the Taiwanese and allegedly had ties to a China-backed organization dedicated to furthering Beijing's goal of annexing the self-governing island, by force if necessary. That has revived questions about the complex and sometimes antagonistic relationship between the two sides, which separated amid civil war in 1949 and have followed different paths since then — the one toward liberal democracy, the other toward increasingly repressive authoritarian rule under the Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan, despite never having governed the island.

Europe's push to cut Russian gas faces a race against winter

Europeans are basking in the warmth of spring, but their governments are in a race against winter. Europe is trying to cut use of Russian natural gas because of the war in Ukraine but still find enough fuel to keep the lights on and homes warm before it gets cold again. It’s a big job because there’s little or no spare gas available in a tight global market. Europe has signed gas deals abroad, but they offer long-term help rather than a boost for this winter. Any supply that a country manages to get comes at the expense of someone else, and the competition further raises already high prices.

UN floats plan to boost renewables as climate worries mount

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is launching a five-point plan to jump-start broader use of renewable energies as the U.N. weather agency reported that greenhouse gas concentrations, ocean heat, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification hit new records last year. The World Meteorological Organization issued its State of the Climate Report for 2021. It said the last seven years were the seven hottest on record. The impacts of extreme weather have led to deaths and disease, migration, and economic losses in the hundreds of billions of dollars — and the fallout is continuing this year.

