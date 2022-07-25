AP News Summary at 5:58 a.m. EDT

'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who evacuated from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they can’t afford to live in safer places. They are risking their lives. One woman was killed by a missile outside her home just two days after returning. Ukrainian authorities are frustrated as some civilians remain in the path of war, but the region's residents are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country. But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start anew. The mayor's office in one small Donetsk city estimates that 70% of evacuated residents have come back.

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — A day after arriving in Canada, Pope Francis is scheduled to go to the small Alberta prairie town of Maskwacis to deliver a historic apology. He'll apologize for abuses and cultural repression of Indigenous children at Catholic-run residential schools across Canada in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Canadian government coordinated the schools in a policy to weaken Indigenous people's identity and resistance to land grabs. Catholics ran most of the schools, and Protestants operated others. Thousands of school survivors and their supporters are expected at the ceremony. Francis arrived Sunday in Edmonton for a week-long trip that will also take him to Quebec City and the far-north territory of Nunavut.

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices. That's according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage of Americans saying they have “hardly any” confidence in the court. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 67% of Americans support a proposal to set a specific number of years that justices serve instead of life terms, including 82% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans. The poll was conducted just weeks after the high court issued high-profile rulings stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion and expanding gun rights.

How an AP reporter broke the Tuskegee syphilis story

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — For four decades, the United States government enrolled hundreds of Black men in Alabama in a study on syphilis, just so they could document the disease’s ravages on the human body. On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a then 29-year-old investigative reporter at The Associated Press shocked the world with a story of what is now known as the “Tuskegee Study.” Within four months, the U.S. Public Health Service would end the study, but dozens had already died. Even now, 50 years after it was revealed, the study casts a long shadow over the nation, as some African Americans cite Tuskegee in refusing to seek medical treatment or participate in clinical trials.

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The men were told they were being treated for “bad blood.” In truth, the federal government enrolled around 600 black men from rural Alabama in a 40-year study of untreated syphilis. The federal government let hundreds of the men go untreated for syphilis in order to study the impact of the disease on the human body. The men were denied access to a cure, even when one became widely available. The study came to an end nearly four months after a July 25, 1972, Associated Press report by investigative reporter Jean Heller. More than two decades later, President Bill Clinton apologized for what he called a racist and shameful study.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men. State media said the four planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions. Myanmar has rejected criticism of the executions. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable.

Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

CAIRO (AP) — The Middle East is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change — and already the effects are being seen. Temperatures have risen twice as fast in the region over the past three decades than the world’s average. Precipitation has been decreasing, and experts predict droughts will come with greater frequency and severity. This year’s annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, is being held in Egypt in November, throwing a spotlight on the region. Governments across the Middle East have awakened to the dangers of climate change, particularly to the damage it is already inflicting on their economies.

Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump received a rock star’s welcome at a gathering of young conservative activists in Florida this weekend as he continued to tease another presidential run. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got his own rousing response as the invisible primary for the 2024 Republican nomination begins to spill into public view. The jockeying was a top topic of conversation at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit, and attendees were torn. Many were cheering Trump’s return as others eagerly eyed DeSantis. Some weren’t quite sure. Nineteen-year-old Leo Milik of Barrington, Illinois, said, “It’s like choosing between your favorite child.”

Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighborhood. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims. The LAPD said it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information. The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near a car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two were in critical condition. Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals. Peck Park is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.