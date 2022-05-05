AP News Summary at 5:58 p.m. EDT

'Seemed like goodbye': Mariupol defenders make their stand

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters at Mariupol’s pulverized steel plant are holding out against Russian troops in an increasingly desperate effort to keep Moscow from taking the strategic port city. The wife of one of the fighters said the troops would not surrender and her husband told her “words of goodbye.” Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military claimed it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east. The Russians say they destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military targets.

Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street as worries grow in markets that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will derail the economy. The S&P 500 pulled back 3.6%, erasing a rally from a day earlier and marking its biggest loss in almost two years. The Dow fell 1,063 points, or 3.1%. Tech stocks fell the most, pulling the Nasdaq down 5%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.04%. Rising yields are sure to put upward pressure on mortgage rates, which are already at their highest level since 2009.

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court. The addition of three conservative justices during Donald Trump’s presidency means there are now five conservative justices to Roberts’ right who no longer need his vote, and perhaps his moderating influence, to prevail in a case. The abortion decision could be another example of that, with the court’s other conservatives prepared to go further than Roberts. He's said repeatedly that he prefers decisions where the court comes to a broad agreement on narrow grounds.

Ruling threatens US power as world's high-seas drug police

MIAMI (AP) — A little-noticed federal appeals court ruling this year threatens a key weapon in the United States’ war on drugs: A decades-old law that gives the U.S. broad authority to make high-seas drug smuggling arrests anywhere in the world, even if those drugs aren't bound for the U.S. The Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act gives the U.S. unique policing powers anywhere on the seas whenever it determines a vessel is “without nationality.” It’s used to round up and imprison hundreds of foreigners every year, often poor fishermen from Central and South America who make up the drug trade’s lowest rungs.

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company's vaccine, which has long been overshadowed by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended prioritizing the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.

The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko is defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview with The Associated Press, but he said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to “drag on this way.” He also spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine but wouldn’t say if Russian President Vladimir Putin had plans to do so. Lukashenko said Moscow, which launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — partly from his territory — had to act because Kyiv was “provoking Russia.” But in the nearly 90-minute interview at Independence Palace in Minsk, he said: “I want to stress one more time. I feel like this operation has dragged on.”

3 Israelis killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say at least three people have been killed in a Palestinian stabbing attack near Tel Aviv. Israeli police say the assailants fled in a vehicle on Thursday night. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area of the attack, which took place in the town of Elad, and helicopters hovered overhead. The attack came as Israel marked its Independence Day, a festive holiday when people typically hold barbecues and attend air shows. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks. Earlier in the day, there was new Israeli-Palestinian unrest at a sensitive religious site in Jerusalem.

AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S. The AP tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are rated as high hazard, meaning their failure likely would kill someone. That figure is up substantially from a similar AP review three years ago. Experts say the increase is a result partly of deferred maintenance and new development downstream from old dams that weren't necessarily designed to today's standards. The federal government's National Inventory of Dams has been updated to make the conditions of many dams public, but some agencies still withhold that information.

Major companies stay mum on thorny abortion issue - for now

NEW YORK (AP) — A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion has thrust major companies into what’s arguably the most divisive issue in American politics. But while some are signaling support for abortion rights, many want to stay out of it — at least for now. Some experts believe companies are holding off weighing in because they want to wait to see the court’s final ruling. But forming a corporate response on the thorny issue of abortion could prove to be challenging, especially in light of the reprisal that Disney faced in Florida and political pressure in states like Texas.

Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary. She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the role next week. Biden is also bringing back longtime Democratic strategist Anita Dunn as his senior adviser. Biden says Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration.” Jean-Pierre has served as Biden’s principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day.

