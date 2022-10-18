AP News Summary at 5:59 a.m. EDT

Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead

KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive. Adding to the foreboding about the coming winter, Russian attacks in the past week have knocked out 30% of Ukraine's power plants causing massive blackouts across the country.

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes have again pounded energy and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites. The mayor of Zhytomyr, west of the capital, said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro. The governor of the partly Russian-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region also reported a fire at an infrastructure facility caused by suicide drones — so called because they slam into targets and explode.

Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority. Anxiety over Donald Trump’s presidency was a major reason for the strong Democratic showing. But those Democrats elected four years ago are campaigning in a much different political environment this year, with Trump out of office and voters concerned about the economy and crime. Plus, many districts that were once competitive have been redrawn by Republican-dominated state legislatures to become more friendly to the GOP. Those changes are leaving several Democrats in the Class of 2018 facing tough reelections.

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Biden is encouraging the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touting the application form, which he says will take less than five minutes to complete. He says an early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty.”

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering. Farsi-language media outside of Iran have warned that she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home. The decision by climber Elnaz Rekabi comes as protests sparked by the September death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police have entered a fifth week. Iran's Embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” about Rekabi. A later Instagram post on Rekabi's account claimed she “unintentionally” didn't wear it and was rushed, though video of the event showed her relaxed at the time.

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A U.K.-based nonprofit says the Taliban captured, bound, and shot 27 men to death in Afghanistan's Panjshir province last month as part of their operations against resistance forces in the area. Videos of extrajudicial killings in Panjshir circulated on social media in mid-September, with the Taliban saying they would investigate the deaths if the videos were verified. Tuesday's report says the killings demonstrate an “orchestrated purge” of opposition fighters. It also shows that the Taliban, who took over the country in August 2021, continue perpetrating serious human rights atrocities against Afghans, despite their yearlong pleas for recognition and legitimacy.

Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in the temporary tent shelters wondering what they'll do next.

EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further weaken their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The EU’s executive Commission presents a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it will primarily keep out supplies and further starve industries and businesses. Then on Thursday, EU leaders will start two days of talks seeking a compromise , however hard that may be.

‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poorer countries. It has stirred complaints from an auto parts dealer in Nairobi, a seller of baby clothes in Istanbul, a wine importer in Manchester, England, and the driver of the colorful Philippine mini-bus known as a jeepney. The dollar is up 18% this year against a basket of key currencies around the globe. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have led to higher rates on U.S. government and corporate bonds, luring investors and driving up the U.S. currency.

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. Wong said the Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. The former conservative government's decision in 2018 followed a U.S. decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May. Both Morrison and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position. The status of Jerusalem remains one of the thorniest issues in the decadeslong conflict.