AP News Summary at 5:59 p.m. EDT

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — An operation to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway. The effort to bring civilians out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done Sunday with the International Committee of the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first group of about 100 people was headed to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Later Sunday, one of the defenders of the steel plant said Russian forces resumed their shelling of the plant “as soon as” the evacuation of a group of civilians was completed on Sunday. As many as 100,000 people are believed to be in Mariupol, including some 1,000 civilians and an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine

A former U.S. Marine who died last week in Ukraine was believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting there. An undetermined number of other Americans _ many with military backgrounds _ are thought to be in the country battling Russian forces beside both Ukrainians and volunteers from other countries, even though U.S. forces aren’t directly involved in fighting aside from sending military materiel, humanitarian aid and money. Russia’s invasion has given Ukraine’s embassy in Washington the task of fielding inquiries from thousands of Americans who want to help. Ukraine is using the internet to recruit volunteers for the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

ATLANTA (AP) — After Dr. Dare Adewumi was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital, he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing. His lawyers and other advocates say he’s not alone, that Black doctors across the country commonly experience discrimination. That can range from microaggressions to career-threatening disciplinary actions. Biases can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up. Some, including Adewumi, are fighting back. He has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system where he worked alleging employment discrimination based on race.

Biden calls former VP Mondale 'giant' of political history

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden has saluted his “friend of five decades” Walter Mondale, traveling to the University of Minnesota to remember the former vice president and Democratic Party elder whose memorial service was delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Mondale died in April 2021 at age 93. He is credited with transforming the office of the vice presidency — which Biden himself held for eight years under President Barack Obama — expanding its responsibilities and making himself a key adviser to President Jimmy Carter’s administration. Biden said Sunday that Mondale “was a giant in American political history.”

Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct Ray Charles and The Judds on Sunday, although the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony. Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young noted the ceremony will continue with "heavy hearts and weighted minds" after Judd's family asked them to proceed. Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the '80s, scoring more than a dozen No. 1 hits. The posthumous induction of Charles will showcase his genre-defying country releases in the 1960s and beyond. The Hall of Fame will also induct two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of a northern Arizona city presented a dilemma. Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood north of Flagstaff, Arizona, fled the flames. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. Two homes in the close-knit neighborhood were among 30 in the area that were destroyed. The wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained this weekend. The blaze is one of many this spring that have forced panicked residents to make life-or-death, fight-or-flee decisions as wildfire season heats up in the U.S. West.

Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it's offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after leaving a jail in north Alabama. The 38-year-old inmate, Casey Cole White, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He and the assistant director of corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White disappeared after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center to go to a courthouse. Northern Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely says Sunday that the inmate is believed to be a serious threat to the officer and the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0