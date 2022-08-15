AP News Summary at 6:00 a.m. EDT

China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation. The announcement threatened to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China. Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own. It fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s midline. The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.

Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie. However, the remarks on Monday by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the attack. The spokesman said that Iran does not “consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters." Iran has in the past denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments attributing such attacks to Tehran.

New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori

WHANGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. The law declares that the river is a living whole, from the mountains to the sea, incorporating all its physical and metaphysical elements. Five years after the law was passed, The Associated Press followed the 290-kilometer (180-mile) river upstream to find out what its status means to those whose lives are entwined with its waters. For many, its enhanced standing has come to reflect a wider rebirth of Māori culture and a chance to reverse generations of discrimination against Māori and degradation of the river.

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

KABUL (AP) — The Taliban are marking a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul. The rapid takeover triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and has fundamentally transformed the country. On Monday, bearded Taliban fighters staged small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital. One small group marched past the former U.S. Embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America.” A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolated. The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle.

Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.” She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home. Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate than they were three years ago. That's according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a wide majority still believe climate change is happening. Many climate scientists told the Associated Press that those shifts are concerning but not surprising given that individuals are feeling overwhelmed by a range of issues, which now include an economy plagued by inflation after more than two years of a pandemic. In addition to being outpaced by other issues, climate change or the environment are mentioned as priorities by fewer Americans now than just a few years ago, according to the poll.

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They're also among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump, and both supported his impeachment. But their political fortunes could diverge after Tuesday's primaries. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off Trump-supported challenger Harriet Hageman, while Murkowski is expected to advance from her primary. Boosting Murkowski's prospects is a nonpartisan primary in which the four candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The children and teens who remain in eastern Ukraine are retreating into social media, video games and other digital technology to cope with the isolation and stress of Russia's war that rages on the nearby front line. Cities have largely emptied after hundreds of thousands have evacuated from the embattled Donetsk region. The youth who remain face loneliness and boredom as painful counterpoints to the fear and violence Moscow has unleashed on Ukraine. More than 6 million Ukrainians have fled. They are overwhelmingly women and children. Millions of others are internally displaced. Countless childhoods have been upended not only for those having to start a new life after seeking safety elsewhere. But also for the thousands who stayed behind.

Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil's 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found. The group said the company's persisting pattern of not catching material that violates its policies is “alarming.” The advertisements contained false information about the country's upcoming election, such as promoting the wrong date for the vote and questioning the integrity of the election, including Brazil’s electronic voting system. It is the fourth such test of Facebook's moderation system that the human rights group has conducted over the past few months — and the fourth one Facebook has flubbed.

PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to raise millions out of poverty and turn India into a developed country in the next quarter-century as he marked 75 years since independence from British rule. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Modi addressed the country Monday from New Delhi, saying the world was looking toward India to help resolve global issues. U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day, said the two countries are indispensable partners. Modi said billions of dollars were being invested in the country's future as a manufacturing hub. In his 80-minute speech, Modi made no reference to India’s tense ties with neighbors Pakistan and China, nor any steps to improve relations.