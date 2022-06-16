AP News Summary at 6:00 a.m. EDT

French president visits Kyiv suburb, decries 'massacre'

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes in a Kyiv suburb after “massacres” by Russian forces. He spoke Thursday in the town of Irpin while on a visit with other European leaders to show support for Ukraine. He denounced the “barbarism” of the attacks that devastated the town, and praised the courage of residents of Irpin and other Kyiv region towns who held back Russians forces from attacking the capital. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are visiting as a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s invasion. They are expected to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count. Thursday's hearing will likely focus on how Trump latched onto a highly unusual strategy from conservative law professor John Eastman in the days before the U.S. Capitol riot. The House panel has said the “illegality" was obvious. Pence was to preside over the Jan. 6 session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Testimony is expected from the vice president’s counsel, Greg Jacob, and a retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, who called the plan “incorrect at every turn.”

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t be testifying at Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing. But he will be in the spotlight as the group turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his allies saw the day a joint session of Congress would convene to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as their last opportunity to remain in power. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night that they expected to make more arrests soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. A federal police investigator says the fisherman who had been the prime suspect confessed Tuesday night and detailed what happened to Phillips and Pereira. Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes says Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira told officers he used a firearm to kill the pair and then led them deep into the forest to the spot where he buried them.

Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point Wednesday and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.

Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president's baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they've been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and elsewhere. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called election deniers in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states. In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.

In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets an encore

KOZANI, Greece (AP) — Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Greece set an ambitious timeline to end decades of reliance on lignite ‒ low-quality coal ‒ but has paused that program in response to a huge rise in natural gas prices. European policymakers, and many experts, argue that coal’s return will be short lived, acting only as a backstop until renewable capacity is increased and new power infrastructure and grid connectivity is expanded.

In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida

ALONG BAYOU POINTE-AU-CHIEN, La. (AP) — As another hurricane season gets started, many Native American residents in southeast Louisiana are still struggling to recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. Native Americans have lived in the bayous of southeast Louisiana for hundreds of years and have strong connections to the land and waterways. But coastal erosion has eaten away at their land and made them more vulnerable to storms. Tribal official Cherie Matherne of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe lost her home to Ida as did most of her neighbors and fellow tribal members. She says it will take years before people can get back to their lives.

Kevin Spacey granted bail by UK court on sex assault claims

LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey's lawyer has told a London court that the actor denies allegations of sexual offenses. Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face charges of crimes against three men. He was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on July 14. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of five charges over alleged incidents between 2005 and 2008. The 62-year-old actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. The two-time Academy Award winner's career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey denies the allegations.

For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins

NEW YORK (AP) — For families divided along red house-blue house lines, summer's slate of reunions, group trips and weddings poses another exhausting round of navigating divides. The season opens at a time of conflict fatigue. Pandemic restrictions have melted away. But issues like gun control, the fight for reproductive rights, the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings, the bite of high inflation and a range of other issues are still going strong. The co-hosts of the popular Pantsuit Politics podcast have been hosting small group conversations with listeners about family, friendships, church, community, work and partners. What they’ve heard is relatively consistent — that the fallout from the pandemic in terms of relationships is still really affecting people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0