AP News Summary at 6:01 a.m. EDT

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Institute for the Study of War says Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the major river, it added. On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all Kherson residents to leave immediately. The Ukrainian military says its forces have continued their counteroffensives in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were both annexed by Russia last month.

Ukrainian woman's quest to retrieve body of prisoner of war

CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — Viktoria Skliar thought she might soon be reunited with her detained boyfriend the last time she spoke with him. The Ukrainian prisoner of war was making tentative plans for life after his release in an upcoming exchange with Russia. But the next time Skliar saw Oleksii Kisilishin, he was dead. Local authorities say he was among those killed when blasts ripped through a prison in a part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. After the blasts, she recognized his tattoos in a photo shared on social media that showed him laid out with other bodies. Now, Skliar is focused on getting his body back.

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has increased his dominance after he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy as the party ended a twice-a-decade congress. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a party custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader to expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee dominated by Xi allies.

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chanting crowds have rallied in Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles in solidarity with protesters facing a violent government crackdown in Iran. Saturday's rallies were a show of international support for weeks of protests in Iran. They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. Several hundred protesters wearing the green, white and red colors of the Iranian flag chanted on the National Mall, ahead of a march to the White House. Throngs filled blocks of a downtown street in Los Angeles. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Berlin to show solidarity for the women and activists leading the movement in Iran.

Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn is expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center's 12 a.m. advisory says Roslyn has become “extremely dangerous” with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). The center says the storm is forecast to bring damaging winds, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains to portions of west-central Mexico. The storm is expected to come ashore in Nayarit state Sunday morning.

Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. With Norway replacing Russia as Europe’s main source of natural gas, military experts suspect the unmanned aircraft are Moscow’s doings. They list espionage, sabotage and intimidation as possible motives for the drone flights. The Norwegian government has sent warships, coastguard vessels and fighter jets to patrol around the offshore facilities. The prime minister has invited the navies of NATO allies Britain, France and Germany to help address what could be more than a Norwegian problem.

Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's senior U.S. senator says two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil. The two landed earlier this month near Gambell, on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, where they asked for asylum. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the two feared for their lives because Russia is targeting minority populations for conscription into service in Ukraine. Murkowski says she met with the two Siberians recently but didn’t provide more details about exactly when or where the meeting took place or where their asylum process stood.

Analysis: Year post-coup, cracks in Sudan's military junta

CAIRO (AP) — It's been nearly a year since a military takeover upended Sudan's transition to democracy. Now, growing divisions between the two powerful branches of Sudan’s armed forces are endangering the country's future. The political and economic chaos their takeover has created continues to worsen. The struggle has meant an increasing role for the country's powerful paramilitary force, observers say, while worsening tribal conflicts brew in its south and western provinces. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the country's army, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary force, say they will hand over power to an elected leader. Instead, both look to be vying for influence.