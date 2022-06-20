AP News Summary at 6:01 a.m. EDT

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

Jan. 6 committee setting its sights on Pence, Ginni Thomas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence. And they are waiting to hear from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her role in the illegal plot to overturn the 2020 election. In interviews on the Sunday news shows, committee members pledged to provide pertinent material to the Justice Department by the end of the month for its criminal investigation. Rep. Adam Schiff says the committee is "not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified.” He describes a Pence subpoena as “certainly a possibility.”

Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted an uplifting Father’s Day message with 10 photos of parents and children set against the backdrop of war. He praised his nation's fighters who "protect and defend the most precious.” Zelenskyy wrote in English that followed the Ukrainian on Instagram: “Being a father is a great responsibility and a great happiness. It is strength, wisdom, motivation to go forward and not to give up.” One photograph shows a kneeling soldier kissing a child. In another, a couple look toward a swaddled baby. His message Sunday came as four months of war appear to be straining troop morale on both sides.

South Asia floods hampering access to food, clean water

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Floods in South Asia continue to wreak havoc, hindering authorities’ efforts to deliver food and drinking water to shelters across northeastern India and north and northeastern regions of Bangladesh. Indian officials said nearly 200,000 people were taking shelter in 700 relief camps. Water levels in all major rivers across the Assam state were flowing above danger levels. Assam has been reeling from massive floods after heavy torrential rains over the past few weeks made the Brahmaputra River break its banks, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links. Major roads in Bangladesh have been submerged, leaving people stranded. The United News of Bangladesh agency said about 4 million people have been marooned in the worst-hit areas.

Colombia picks 1st leftist president in tight runoff contest

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia will be governed by a leftist president for the first time after former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly defeated a real estate millionaire in a runoff election that underscored people’s disgust with the country’s traditional politicians. Petro’s third attempt to win the presidency earned him 50.48% of the votes Sunday. That's according to results released by election authorities. Political outsider Rodolfo Hernández got 47.26% of the votes. The election came as Colombians struggle with rising inequality, inflation and violence. Those factors led voters in the election’s first round last month to punish long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians and pick the two outsiders for the runoff.

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the U.S. Senate. Josh Shapiro faces a Republican rival for governor who has embraced conspiracies about the last presidential election. With the stakes so high, Fetterman and Shapiro are participating in a coordinated campaign funded and run by party organizations. But they’re already facing big challenges. Fetterman suffered a stroke last month and hasn’t returned to the campaign trail. And both candidates will be running in a difficult environment for Democrats, weighed down by inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS (AP) — A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., people gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children

NEW YORK (AP) — What is the price of peace? That question that could be partially answered when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s Nobel Peace Prize medal sells at auction. Heritage Auctions in New York has the medal currently up for bidding with all proceeds going to UNICEF to help children who have fled war-scarred Ukraine. Muratov’s medal is molded from 175 grams of 23-karat gold and could sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly millions. The gold from the medal itself is worth about $10,000. Muratov has said he would donate his accompanying $500,000 in Nobel Peace Prize money to charity.

William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. That was clear two weeks ago when William took center stage at the extravaganza concert marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, lauding his grandmother as an environmental trailblazer as he delivered a call to action on climate change.

