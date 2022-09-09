AP News Summary at 6:01 a.m. EDT

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new king is preparing to meet with the prime minister and plans to address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II. The queen was only British monarch most of the world had known and was a force of stability in a volatile age. The country began a 10-day mourning period Friday. Bells tolled around Britain and 96 gun salutes were planned in London. That's one for each year of the queen’s long life. People around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen. She died Thursday in Scotland. In Britain and across its former colonies, the widespread admiration for Elizabeth herself was sometimes mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she represented.

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States. He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government. State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack. Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigative reporter Jeff German took on the powerful in four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption. But police say it was one of his latest targets, a county administrator, who fatally stabbed German last weekend. The killing came months after German had written about bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship within an obscure public office. Authorities said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the killing. Police arrested him Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was the focus of German’s reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he sought reelection.

GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump's election lies

ATLANTA (AP) — The shadow of Donald Trump's tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia lands differently for the various Republicans running for office in 2022. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has little choice but to defend his decision to defy the former president. Burt Jones, a lieutenant governor hopeful who signed on as a fake elector for Trump, must defend his role. But the Georgia GOP's headliner candidates don't say much about Trump at all. Gov. Brian Kemp is spared having to testify before a grand jury about 2020 until after the Nov. 8 elections. Senate nominee Herschel Walker insists he doesn't think much about Trump, his close friend and key supporter.

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing to the world for massive help for Pakistan after arriving in the country to see deadly flood damage. The record floods have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. He posted on Twitter before dawn that he had arrived to “express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods.” Last week, he sternly warned that the world should “stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to put the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing. He visits Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden heads to suburban Columbus just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They’re competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the last decade. Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Global shares higher on Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments

TOKYO (AP) — Global stock benchmarks are rising, as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman assured markets that interest rate increases will likely be within expectations. Shares gained in early trading in France, Britain and Germany. Benchmarks finished higher in Japan, Australia and China. Trading was closed in South Korea for a national holiday. Investors are eyeing interest rates as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase to fight inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to keeping rates high to get inflation under control.

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will face each other in the U.S. Open women's final. Tunisia's Jabeur reached her second consecutive Grand Slam title match by beating Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July. She took full advantage of a shaky performance by first-time major semifinalist Garcia. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek grabbed the last four games to eliminate No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal. Poland's Swiatek already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts.

Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker

LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — Iconic French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. At the glassmakers' plant in central France, workers are preparing to put the furnace into a slumber for at least four months. The 77-year-old company counts generations of French schoolchildren, Mongolian yak herders and Afghan diners among worldwide users of its glasses, bowls and plates. Actor Daniel Craig drank from one its “Picardie” tumblers when playing James Bond in “Skyfall.” Duralex's thunderous machines that turn incandescent blobs of molten glass into hundreds of thousands of tableware items each day will fall silent on Nov. 1.