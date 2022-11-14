AP News Summary at 6:02 p.m. EST

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doubts there are enough votes in Congress to codify abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. Although Democrats did better than expected in the midterm elections, they are still on track to lose control of the House, which would allow Republicans to block any such legislation. In addition, some Democrats are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law. During the campaign, Biden said that if Democrats picked up seats, the first piece of legislation he would send to Congress would be to enact a nationwide right to abortion.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but aim to ‘manage’ differences

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Xi responded that Taiwan is at the core of U.S.-China relations. Biden said the two powers' goal is to “manage our differences" in the competition for global influence. The nearly three-hour meeting in Indonesia on Monday came at a critical juncture for the two countries — amid increasing economic and security tensions between them. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Biden also objected to China's treatment of ethnic minorities and its crackdown in Hong Kong.

DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he conspired with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of sports cars, jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions from money laundering stings to fund a decade-long joyride of luxury travel, strip clubs, party boats and prostitutes. Now federal investigators are following Irizarry's confessional roadmap, questioning up to two-dozen agents and prosecutors.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, has taken the stand at the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Newsom burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony when asked to identify Weinstein in the Los Angeles courtroom. The 48-year-old was an aspiring actress in 2004 when she says Weinstein raped her at a Beverly Hills hotel during what she thought was going to be a business meeting. Weinstein's attorney said during opening statements that she had consensual sex with the former movie mogul to try to get ahead in Hollywood. She spent 15 minutes on the stand before the court broke for lunch.

'Too hyperbolic'? School board parental rights push falters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in Tuesday’s elections. The push has been boosted by Republican groups including the 1776 Project PAC, but just a third of its roughly 50 candidates won. Local school boards have became fiercely political amid battles over the teaching of race, history and sexuality. The mixed results raise doubts about the political strength of the parents’ right platform, which demands transparency around teaching but also includes a wide range of cultural stances, calling for the removal of certain books in schools and an end to history lessons that aren’t “patriotic.”

Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came days after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program, saying it usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The Texas case was appealed and the administration is likely to appeal the 8th Circuit ruling as well.

Budweiser stalls to be less prominent at World Cup stadiums

Budweiser beer stands at the eight World Cup stadiums are being moved aside to less prominent spots just days before the games start. Qatari organizers confirmed the decision on Monday. It’s the latest change in World Cup planning in the majority-Muslim emirate where alcohol sales are strictly regulated. Qatar consented since asking in 2009 to be host to respect FIFA commercial deals. They include Budweiser, a sponsor since the 1980s. Beer sales policy was agreed in September and tweaked on Saturday. Budweiser-branded sales tents get less visibility for serving beer with alcohol within stadium perimeters. Qatari World Cup organizers say “operational plans are being finalized.”

John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy. Jennifer Aniston said in her post that her father was “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.” His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”