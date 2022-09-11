AP News Summary at 6:03 p.m. EDT

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism. Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power Sunday night. Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has slowly processed through the Scottish countryside on a journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Mourners in Scotland packed city streets and lined rural roads, and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died Thursday at Balmoral after 70 years on the throne. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the route with tractors to honor the queen. In Edinburgh, a huge crowd grew silent as the coffin passed by, then burst into applause. King Charles III was formally proclaimed king on Sunday in the other parts of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — after a similar ceremony in Britain a day earlier.

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. President Joe Biden told the Pentagon gathering that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorists. First lady Jill Biden spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the ceremony in New York, where politicians are not allowed to speak. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

EXPLAINER: The intel review of documents at Trump's estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of hundreds of classified records at Donald Trump’s Florida home has thrust U.S. intelligence agencies into a familiar and uncomfortable role. Trump often treated intelligence as a foil and demanded officers support his agenda. Now, the office that leads the intelligence community is conducting a review of the damage that would result from disclosure of the documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The review is on pause pending a court order but is expected to examine the possible exposure of sources and methods in the highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Testimony: School shooter's home ruled by chaos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Testimony at the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz shows that chaos reigned in the home he shared with his widowed mother and brother. Cruz and his brother Zachary fought so often and violently that their mother Lynda called law enforcement two dozen times. Nikolas Cruz broke TVs and punched holes in walls after losing video games. Zachary picked on his brother, who was the neighborhood outcast. Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. It resumes Monday after a week off.

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. For much of the pandemic, small business customers were largely tolerant of price increases and kept on spending. Now, owners are seeing some pushback. But with inflation close to a 40-year-high, there’s not much small businesses can do. Sixty-five percent have raised prices to offset higher costs, according to a Goldman Sachs survey. And 38% say they’ve seen a decline in customer demand due to price increases. With consumers forced to spend more for food and gasoline, businesses that sell non-essential goods or services are especially feeling the pinch.

Poll: Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. The exit poll published by Swedish public broadcaster SVT has a margin of error, and the final outcome will only be known once votes are counted. There are eight parties running Sunday to win seats in Sweden's 349-seat parliament. They belong to one of two major blocs, one with four left-wing parties and another with four conservative parties. The exit poll projected that the left had a slight edge over the right, with 176 seats to 173. The center-left Social Democrats are Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's party.

AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend. The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places. Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. And Southern California jumped three places to No. 7. Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8 to snap a streak of 80 straight poll appearances.

For Elizabeth, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'

LONDON (AP) — When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch’s final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year. The sprawling estate in the Scottish Highlands west of Aberdeen was a place where Elizabeth rode her beloved horses, picnicked and pushed her children around the grounds on tricycles and wagons, setting aside the formality of Buckingham Palace. Rev. David Barr of Glenmuick Church in nearby Ballater says that when Elizabeth went through the gates at Balmoral, “I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside.''