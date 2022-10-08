AP News Summary at 6:03 p.m. EDT

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — At least 24 of the 36 victims of Thursday’s massacre at a day care center in Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours waiting for their children’s bodies to be released. Among those waiting was Tukta Wongsila, whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in the attack. Her daughter's nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” _ a time of happiness. Now, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked child had symbolized for her family is shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon. Tukta was finally allowed to see her daughter's body and wept afterwards.

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That's according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives' edge on the court, the liberal Jackson's vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn't matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Revelations about the warrant that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor are scratching old wounds in Louisville, Kentucky. An officer admitted to falsifying information in the request for a search warrant that accused Taylor of harboring a drug dealer. Numerous police reforms are in the works, and the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the city's policing practices. Four officers now await trial on federal charges. But people who protested her killing say all the heartache, injuries and abuse that followed the botched raid could have been avoided. They still want top-ranking officers fired, and meanwhile they say all charges should be dropped against people arrested for protesting.

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man known as the “jogger rapist” is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his sentence. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. Gillmore was called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes. KOIN, which first reported his release, said he will remain under supervision until 2034. The Oregonian reports that he will be released as a low-level sex offender, angering some of his victims, who believe he should receive a higher level sex offender classification.

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were conducted from its eastern costal area early Sunday. The Japanese government also says it detected the suspected North Korean launches. The launches were the North's seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks and came hours after the U.S. and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five years after women’s stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles, where he once was king of the Oscars. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. Jury selection starts Monday for his second trial. He's been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault involving five women. Weinstein was an innovator in aggressive campaigns that turned into Oscar gold for many of his films. Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that he took advantage of that power to commit major sexual crimes.

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces. All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. The IAEA said plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line.

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays have set a record for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history. They were tied at 0-0 into the 15th inning. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers. Corey Kluber who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. I